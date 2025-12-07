College Football Playoff bracket predictions: Will Alabama remain after blowout loss

Conference Championship weekend is in the books, and the only thing left keeping us from the College Football Playoff is the committee unveiling the bracket on Selection Sunday. We came into the weekend with the potential for chaos, and the results of this weekend's games will lead to debates that rage on well past the bracket reveal.

The theme of Sunday will be whether or not teams should be penalized for losing their conference championship games while others sat at home. Alabama and BYU both had a chance to secure Playoff spots, but both lost in blowouts, which will have everyone debating whether or not Alabama falls from the Playoff field.

Predicting the College Football Playoff bracket after Championship weekend

First Round Byes:

#4 Texas Tech Red Raiders

#3 Georgia Bulldogs

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

#1 Indiana Hoosiers

First Round Matchups:

#5 Oregon Ducks Vs Sun Belt Champions James Madison

The Oregon Ducks spent the weekend at home, and while Dan Lanning would've loved to defend the Big Ten Championship, getting rest so this team could recover is more important. The James Madison Dukes got the help they needed as the Duke Blue Devils won the ACC which will send two Group of 5 teams to the Playoff.

#6 Ole Miss Rebels Vs American Champions Tulane Green Wave

Ole Miss got to use this weekend to rest after all of the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin's departure. The Tulane Green Wave dominated their conference championship game shutting down an elite North Texas offense setting up for an exciting showdown between Ole Miss' offense and Tulane's defense.

#7 Texas A&M Aggies Vs #10 Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M's loss last weekend cost them a first-round bye while setting Alabama and Georgia up to clash in the SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide were dominated by Georgia which will at best knock them down from 9th to 10th in the Playoff rankings, while it wouldn't be shocking if the committee took them out of the field altogether.

#8 Oklahoma Sooners Vs #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Both Oklahoma and Notre Dame spent this weekend watching the action as the Sooners didn't make the conference championship, while Notre Dame doesn't play in a conference. Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff, and won't move from the 8th seed, while Notre Dame will have a slight reason to be concerned, but they should remain in the Playoff field.