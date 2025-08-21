College Football’s elite face a stunning QB Problem: Inexperience everywhere

If you look at the AP top 10 teams, 6 out of the 10 teams are starting 1st year quarterbacks. Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Alabama are all starting 1st year quarterbacks. The expectations for all 6 teams are to make the College Football Playoff and compete for National Titles this season. The good thing for the 6 teams is that all 6 have excellent Head Coaches. Below is a breakdown of all 6 of those teams and the current quarterback situations.

Texas (1st in AP Poll)

Texas is starting Arch Manning as quarterback this year. Probably the most hyped starter in all of College Football this season. Manning last year started two games and played in eight games overall. He is still lacking starting experience, but should benefit from the head coach and play caller, Steve Sarkisian, since he is considered one of the best play callers in College Football.

Arch Manning getting sound advice from grandpa 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zg23xjWFNA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 20, 2025

Ohio State (3rd in AP Poll)

Ohio State is turning too 1st year starting quarterback Julian Sayin, trying to defend their National Championship. The former 5-star quarterback is considered a talented thrower of football with one of the quickest releases. He gets the chance to play with the best group of wide receivers, led by Jeremiah Smith. He should also benefit from Head Coach Ryan Day, as he can develop quarterbacks at a high level.

QB1 🌰



📸 @ juliansayin on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/gritNWIy2P — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) August 20, 2025

Georgia (5th in AP Poll)

Georgia is turning to Gunner Stockton, who started one game in the College Football playoffs vs. Notre Dame after Carson Beck got hurt last year. Stockton seems like a great leader, but lots of questions about how he will perform this season as a starter. Mike Bobo's offense struggled last season but, the team has improved mightily at the wide receiver position.

Notre Dame (6th in AP Poll)

Notre Dame went to the National Title game last year, but they fell to Ohio State in the game. They have turned to quarterback CJ Carr, a former 4-star. He is a talented player and has a good supporting cast around him, but Carr will have a ton of pressure on him to be successful. He should benefit from the return of star running back Jeremiyah Love.

Oregon (7th in AP Poll)

Oregon is turning to Dante Moore, a transfer portal quarterback from UCLA. Moore started 5 games two years ago at UCLA, so even though he has starting experience, he is still on the younger side of development. He should benefit from being on a good Oregon team with Head Coach Dan Lanning and offensive play caller Will Stein. Stein is considered one of the best play-callers in College Football.

Alabama (8th in AP Poll)

Alabama is turning to Ty Simpson as its starting quarterback. Simpson has been on Alabama’s team since 2022 and is finally getting a chance to start being a full-time starter for Alabama. Simpson will also benefit from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb reuniting with head coach Kalen DeBoer. The last time they were together, they helped Washington make it to the National Title game.

