Ohio State is handing Julian Sayin the keys to a monster

Julian Sayin was named the starting quarterback for Ohio State on Monday by Head Coach Ryan Day. He beat out Lincoln Kienholz for the job. Sayin is a red-shirt Freshman and a former 5-star quarterback. He initially signed at Alabama, but once Nick Saban retired, he transferred to Ohio State. The minute he arrived on campus, most people in and around the program expected him to be the next quarterback after Will Howard moved on to the NFL. After a longer battle than some assumed, Sayin ultimately won the job.

What does Sayin bring to the table?

Sayin has one of the quickest deliveries I have seen from a quarterback in a while. His ability to throw a ball is impressive. He is a classic pocket quarterback who prefers to do his damage in the pocket. He has a strong arm but also shows good anticipation with the ball.

The other big part of the puzzle is that Ohio State has the best group of wide receivers in the country, led by star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Also, Carnell Tate is a returning starter with tons of potential, and Brandon Innis is expected to start at slot receiver. By going with Sayin, Ohio State is committing to the strength of the team. As a 1st year starting quarterback, Sayin should benefit from the above-mentioned wide receivers and transfer tight end Max Klare.

Ryan Day says Lincoln Keinholz handled the news well:



He knows in his heart he’s going to play this year and he will prepare to play in this game.i wouldn’t say he’s discouraged. The team knows we’re going to need him and he knows. Excellent leadership on his end. — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) August 18, 2025

What about Lincoln Kienholz?

Lincoln Kienholz is the opposite of a quarterback as Sayin as he is known more as an athletic runner who can also throw. Now, the problem is and will probably always be the issue is his lack of accuracy. He struggles with the consistency of throwing the ball. The good thing is he is a big (6’3’) and physical runner, so I expect a package of plays will be available for Kienholz each week. Will Howard, last year's starting quarterback, could run the ball at times, so without that threat from Sayin, I can imagine Day leaning on Kienholz on short yardage or goal line situations to run the ball.

Final Thoughts

The other benefit Sayin has is that the Ohio State offensive line looks like it is in the best shape they have been in in years. That, along with Day being known as a good developer of quarterbacks, should greatly benefit Sayin. It won't be easy because Ohio State opens with Texas, but Sayin's throwing ability should give Ohio State a chance at success in year one of him starting.

