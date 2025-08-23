College Football's opening game has turned into a fumble fest

The first few weeks for any College Football team can prove to be sloppy as it's their first game action since the end of the previous season. Regardless of how many times a team practices ball security in fall camp, the ball is put on the ground far too often for any coach to ever be okay with when the season begins.

As Iowa State and Kansas State kick the 2025 season off in Ireland, the game was already going to be weird to begin with. When the rain started to fall making the field and the ball wet, it only made the potential for this game even sloppier.

Kansas State and Iowa State can't hold on to the football

The first time the potential for this game to get really sloppy was put on full display when Kansas State star Dylan Edwards muffed a punt on a play in which he got injured on.

MUFFED PUNT IN THE OPENING GAME 😮 pic.twitter.com/jvsip0dBdV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 23, 2025

Edwards coughing up the football and giving it right back to Iowa State inside the redzone seemed like an absolute nightmare for Kansas State. It turned out to be perfectly fine as Iowa State returned the favor, as Abu Sama III was unable to handle a pitch on the 1 yard line giving the ball back to Kansas State.

Iowa State with a HUGE mistake and the Wildcats get the ball back! pic.twitter.com/s0kGdbEkwg — College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) August 23, 2025

The struggles hanging on to the football weren't over yet for Iowa State as they'd cough the football up once again in the 2nd quarter. Kansas State's Qua Moss came through the line of scrimmage untouched and was able to knock the ball out of Rocco Becht's hands giving the Wildcats the ball once again.

Qua Moss comes on a blitz and gets the strip-sack, #KState recovers the fumble! pic.twitter.com/YrlhiUKOR6 — 🏆🥇 (@fsh733) August 23, 2025

Kansas State would return the favor as backup running back Joe Jackson picked up 17 yards but, didn't cover up and ended up losing the football which gave the Cyclones another takeaway.

We've got an absolute fumble fest pic.twitter.com/JqSHXZbtdj — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 23, 2025

When the first half comes to an end, both coaches are going to rip their team apart in the locker room as either team could be up multiple possessions if they hadn't made so many mistakes. The good news for both teams is the fact that despite how bad each team has played they'll have every chance to pull away in the second half.

Everyone constantly preaches how important it is to hold onto the football but, in this game the biggest key is going to be to stop making so many mistakes.

