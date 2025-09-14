College Football Week 3 Superlatives: Georgia Tech, Georgia and Texas A&M with big wins

Wow, what a weekend of College Football. We had 4 ranked teams go down on Saturday. The other big storyline is that many of the quarterbacks most people thought would be good this season have largely struggled. Plenty of story lines to discuss this week. Below are the superlatives of the week, featuring many interesting angles from a fun Saturday of College Football.

Player of the week: Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech.

Being a coach's son wasn't always easy for Georgia Tech QB Haynes King 😅 pic.twitter.com/eAV1zTvw7T — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 13, 2025

Team that looks like they are out of the playoff race: Clemson.

Clemson, in playing 3 games, has looked like an average football team. They have now lost to LSU, losing 16-0 at halftime against Troy, and have now lost to Georgia Tech. A team with National Title aspirations looks like they are not a playoff team unless they can run the table and get some help.

Best win of the week: Georgia beating Tennessee.

Georgia went to Tennessee and survived 371 yards and 4 touchdowns from Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar and a missed field goal at the end of regulation by Tennessee. They ended up winning in overtime 44-41. Impressive win by Georgia to go on the road and get a win against Tennessee.

QB I am most worried about: Arch Manning, Texas.

I don’t know if he is hurt or just struggling, but Arch Manning is not playing well for Texas at all. He was 11 for 25 throwing the ball, 114 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. It was a lackluster performance by Manning and Texas in a 27-10 win over UTEP.

Arch Manning thoughts:

1. If he is injured and this is the result, he shouldn't be playing.

2. If he isn't injured and this is the result, that's bad. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 13, 2025

QB who impressed me: Gunner Stockton, Georgia.

Stockton played great, and Georgia needed him to; on a rare occasion, the defense struggled. He threw for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 38 yards rushing and made several key runs for Georgia.

Bad homecoming: Darien Mensah, QB, Duke.

Last year, Mensah played for Tulane and played at a high level. He then entered the transfer portal and transferred to Duke. Then Duke traveled to Tulane this weekend, and they got beaten by Mensah’s old squad 34-27. Tough break for Mensah.

Coach of the week: LSU Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker.

He came in last year for LSU and helped the defense improve, but it wasn’t a great defense. This year, they have been one of the best defenses so far this season. In a 20-10 win over Florida, Baker's crew intercepted Florida quarterback DJ Lagway 5 times.

DJ LAGWAY THROWS HIS 5TH INTERCEPTION OF THE NIGHT 😱 pic.twitter.com/iAlaByoqpM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2025

Most Gut-wrenching loss: Notre Dame.

In a back-and-forth game, Notre Dame scored a late touchdown to take a 6-point lead. Then the holder (former Notre Dame starting quarterback Tyler Buchner dropped the snap) and Notre Dame only had a 6-point lead. Texas A&M drove the length of the field, and on 4th down, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed found his tight end, Nate Boerkircher (ironically, his only catch of the game), for the game-tying touchdown. Texas A&M made the extra point and won the game 41-40. Notre Dame's playoff hopes are not on life support.

INSANITY! TEXAS A&M SCORES THE WINNER ON 4TH AND GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iHtgqqkKwq — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 14, 2025

Best moment: Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz breaking Woody Hayes record for most wins as Head Coach in the Big Ten.

This was awesome to see at the end of the game for Kirk Ferentz as he secured his 206th win as Iowa’s head coach and became the all-time wins leader in Big Ten History. A well-deserved moment for the longest tenure Head Coach in the sport.