DJ Lagway may want Billy Napier to get fired with awful performance against Florida

After the Florida Gators suffered an inexcusable loss to the USF Bulls, Billy Napier desperately needed is team to get hot as they entered a stretch where 5 of their next 6 games are against ranked opponents. If any player could turn into Superman and save Billy Napier's job, it's DJ Lagway as we saw him do it last season with an incredible run.

What could've been another defining victory for Florida over a ranked opponent, the game turned into an absolute disaster for DJ Lagway. The Gators star quarterback put together one of the worst performances you'll ever see with 5 interceptions in a game where Florida's defense only allowed 13 points.

The first interception came as the LSU Defense read Lagway's eyes the entire way as DaShawn Spears jumped a corner route.

INTERCEPTION!



Dashawn Spears picks off DJ Lagaway 🐯



0-0 | 5:45 1Qpic.twitter.com/1Bba2FYwls — The Bengal Tiger (@BengalTigerOn3) September 14, 2025

Right before the half in a 10-10 game, DJ Lagway made an inexcusable throw staring down the middle of the field allowing LSU's AJ Haulcy to jump his throw leading to 3 points for the Tigers.

Despite Lagway's pick, the Gators' defense kept holding strong; however, an interception by Lagway led to another interception, which was this time returned for a touchdown, making it 10 points Lagway cost his team.

As Florida was trying anything they could to get back in this game as the defense held the deficit to 10, Lagway threw directly into triple coverage and overthrew his receiver giving LSU a 4th interception.

PICK FOR @tcoo1ey. No. 4 on the day for the Tigers



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/5IiMIu5PPe — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 14, 2025

As the safeties were having all of the fun, LSU's true freshman cornerback DJ Pickett decided to add one more for good measure picking off DJ Lagway for the 5th interception of the night. The irony of Pickett grabbing an interception is the fact that he went to LSU to be coached by Corey Raymond who Billy Napier let go.

LSU signed the No. 1 CB in America last December: DJ Pickett.



The 6’5, 195-pounder has stolen headlines all offseason as a player looking to bring back the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge.



In his first SEC appearance, Pickett reels in his first INT:pic.twitter.com/IFKDqkqWkg — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) September 14, 2025

The final stat line for DJ Lagway was abysmal as he completed 33 of 49 attempts for 287 yards and a touchdown with 5 interceptions. It's clear that missing so much time this offseason recovering from injury hurt Lagway as he's off to a terrible start to the season and it's caused his team to fall to 1-2 on the season.

