College Football Week 4 viewing guide: What to watch in a sneaky-good Saturday slate

We’ve already reached Week 4 of the college football season, and this Saturday features a sneaky-good slate of games. While there may not be as many matchups between top-ranked teams, several games have massive conference and playoff implications.

A number of teams are facing their first real tests of the season, and we’ll learn a lot about who several teams really are. Here's your perfect viewing guide for how to spend your Saturday watching Week 4 of college football.

The Noon Slate

The day gets off to a hot start with a matchup between the two frontrunners in the Big 12, as No. 17 Texas Tech takes on No. 16 Utah. This is Fox’s Big Noon Saturday game, which means it is a 10 a.m. local kickoff in Salt Lake City. This game will be the first real test for either team, and feature two quarterbacks who have been stellar so far in Devon Dampier for the Utes and Behren Morton for the Red Raiders.

Noon will feature another matchup between two contenders from the wide open Big 12 as SMU makes the short trip to TCU for what will be the final meeting between the Mustangs and Horned Frogs for the foreseeable future (ESPN2). In addition, Clemson will try to bounce back and earn its first win over a power conference opponent this season as the Tigers take on Syracuse on ESPN.

Afternoon

The afternoon timeslot is the best of the day, featuring two must-watch games. The first major Big Ten matchup of the season kicks off on CBS as No. 21 Michigan takes on Nebraska in Lincoln at 3:30 ET. Both programs are in desperate need of a signature win to put them in the top of that second tier of the Big Ten.

In the SEC, Jackson Arnold returns to Norman as No. 22 Auburn faces No. 11 Oklahoma on ABC. The Sooners have looked strong so far this season with a top Brent Venables defense and an offense that seems to have finally figured it out with quarterback John Mateer and coordinator Ben Arbuckle. This is just as big a game for the Tigers though as Hugh Freeze and Auburn could really use a momentum-shifting SEC win in Year 3 of his tenure.

Tulane will also be looking to prove how legit they are when they take on No. 13 Ole Miss in Oxford. Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will get his second consecutive start after an electric performance last week. That game will also kick off at 3:30 ET and air on ESPN.

Over on NBC, No. 24 Notre Dame will try to pick up its first win of the season against Purdue. Also, in a game relevant to the Group of Five playoff race, James Madison will play a Liberty team that’s usually a top program in the Go5 conversation but has struggled with back-to-back losses to Jacksonville State and Bowling Green (ESPNU).

Night

The night will feature two more massive matchups in the Big Ten and Big 12 that you will not want to miss. No. 9 Illinois and No. 19 Indiana will meet in Bloomington at 7:30 ET on NBC in what is the first ranked matchup between the programs since 1950. These are two other teams that reside in that second tier of the Big Ten, who both really could use a win here if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Two more Big 12 contenders will square off as Baylor hosts Arizona State in Waco, also at 7:30 ET, on FOX. With Baylor’s high-powered offense led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson and one of the best QB-WR duo’s in the country in Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson on the other side, this game could feature plenty of fireworks and should be an exciting watch.

The ‘dead man walking’ Billy Napier and Florida will also be in action at 7:30 ET on ABC as they look to get their season back on track. The Gators face a tough challenge against No. 4 Miami (FL), who has looked every bit like a legitimate national title contender so far. This one has blowout potential, but I could just as easily see the Gators pulling off a shocking upset.

Late-Night

Just when you think the day is done and your mind starts drifting toward the NFL Sunday slate ahead, hold on, because there’s still a couple of quality matchups after dark.

Michigan State heads west for an 11:00 ET kickoff against a No. 25 USC team that’s looked impressive through its first three games. And of course, we can't forget about the island as we are blessed with an 11:59 ET kickoff between two solid 3-1 teams in Fresno State and Hawai’i.

If you’re looking for a streaming provider, can also catch all the action on Fubo TV.