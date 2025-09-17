These 3 undefeated college football teams will fall in Week 4

We're still early in the College Football season as most teams have only played three games which has left plenty technically in the race for the College Football Playoff. As Week 4 begins, we're only just beginning conference play as most teams will play their first conference game this weekend. With teams moving from matchups against cupcake opponents to actual tests, the field of team's contending for the College Football Playoff will begin to thin out.

The first step toward finding the true field of contenders is watching which teams take their first loss of the season which then they are truly on the ropes. This weekend presents massive tests for unbeaten Power 4 schools and they're ones we ultimatley think they will fail.

These 3 undefeated teams will take their first loss on Saturday

Curt Cignetti's team finally returns to playing schools most fans have heard of and this weekend they're tasked with facing the Illinois Fighting Illini. While the Hoosiers have had three games to work through their gameplans but, this will be the first time they're tested. The Fighting Illini have a loaded defense filled with veterans and an offense led by star quarterback Luke Altmyer that should give Indiana plenty of fits. The Hoosiers could end up rising to the challenge but, facing this Illinois team as your first test of the year is going to make Cignetti wish he started the year with more of a challenge.

The Michigan State Spartans are off to a 3-0 start but, this weekend they're going to suffer their first loss against the USC Trojans. The Spartans defense has been a massive concern as they've allowed 40 points to Boston College and 24 points to Youngstown State and if anyone is equipped to attack those weaknesses it's Lincoln Riley. This weekend is going to prove whether or not the Spartans are legit but, if they can't find a way to create explosive plays in the passing attack, this should be a tough game.

Predicting the Florida Gators to win any game may be insane at this point but, they have a real shot to knock off Miami this weekend. The Gators have been a disaster thus far but, when you look at the fact that their defense has only allowed 2 touchdowns this season, the blueprint to an upset victory is clear. DJ Lagway needs to take care of the football but, if the Florida defense keeps playing at a high level the Hurricanes could fall this weekend.

More College Football News: