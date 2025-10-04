College GameDay host defends Theo Von guest picker selection in tone deaf fashion

The festivities of Week 6 of the College Football season begin with College GameDay which will be live from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This week, GameDay has been seen in a negative light first for picking Alabama Vs Vanderbilt over games people saw as more deserving before their selection of a guest picker.

On Thursday, College Football fans were shocked by the decision by College GameDay to pick Theo Von as the guest picker. While Theo Von is a wildly popular comedian who will likely be hilarious alongside Pat McAfee and the rest of the crew, he has no ties to Alabama. Von has more famously gone viral for his jokes with Diego Pavia and he very well may arrive on set in his jersey.

The decision especially rubbed Alabama fans the wrong way as they felt that GameDay once again botched the guest picker selection. Tuscaloosa has a reputation for being a bad host as the students never show up but, when GameDay keeps picking guest pickers who have no affiliation to the school it's definitely a part of it.

Rece Davis defends Theo Von pick while showing he doesn't get it

The reason Rece Davis defended picking Theo Von over anyone with an association to Alabama is the fact that Nick Saban serves as a representative now.

"I haven't heard anybody complain about Nick (Saban) being up there every week, if you're talking association, is there anyone more associated with Alabama than Nick Saban?" Rece Davis

Using Nick Saban being on the panel for College GameDay as the excuse for ESPN and GameDay picking Theo Von is missing the point. Before Nick Saban was ever on the panel, College GameDay did the same thing hosting comedian Nate Bargatze a Tennessee native and a Vanderbilt supporter.

After that, Davis did defend Alabama fans who felt the selection should have been a former player while also giving a more understandable reason for the show picking Theo Von.

"We're delighted to have Theo Von because he's a big-time star. If there's some people who would prefer to see a former player, I understand that and they have a right to think that. I respect that and it's understandable...I love the fact that people are passionate enough to be unhappy about it, but at the same time, it's fun. They're picking games, and he (Von) is in the business of fun." Rece Davis

