College GameDay nowhere to be found for Week 0 has football fans furious

The College Football season is officially back this week and even if your favorite team isn't playing today, everyone is excited for the season to be back in action while it also starts game week for every other team. While there's finally college football games for everyone to follow, this Saturday is missing one of it's staples. As fans woke up with excitement to watch college football, they were instantly let down by the fact that there isn't a College GameDay show to lead us into the games.

Last season, the College GameDay team made the trip to Dublin, Ireland to watch Georgia Tech stun Florida State in a game that set the tone for the upcoming season. If the ESPN show didn't want to make the trip all the way to Ireland, there were still several options in the United States or, they could've done a show from the studio. Instead, everyone is stuck waiting until Week1 for their favorite pregame show.

When fans woke up and found out that there wasn't College GameDay this morning, it instantly led to everyone expressing their disappointment on Twitter.

There’s no College GameDay this morning and I feel betrayed — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 23, 2025

No college gameday put me in my feels: pic.twitter.com/WO4W5WzS4K — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) August 23, 2025

One fan even used an Urban Meyer meme which raises another great question, where's Big Noon Kickoff and why didn't they have a show this week.

woke up at 7:30 because I thought College Gameday would be on pic.twitter.com/dwaaWFrx0Q — Calvin Applebottom (@MaroonKoolAid_) August 23, 2025

One fan went to the most extreme measure declaring he wanted someone sentenced to life in prison.

Whoever decided that College Gameday shouldn’t start until next week should be sentenced to life without parole — Probably at DC’s (@WhyWeDrinkHere) August 23, 2025

A Maryland Terps fan was likely let down this morning when he went to turn on College GameDay just to find it's not happening.

Me waking up tomorrow turning on college GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/lOEHPtbWPA — Terpsguy (@terpsguy) August 22, 2025

The good news for College Football fans is that we won't have to wait much longer to watch the College GameDay crew lead us into the full season that lies ahead. Next week, College GameDay heads to Columbus, Ohio for what will be one of the most emotional shows as Lee Corso says goodbye after an incredible career.

