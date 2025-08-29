Colorado turns viral Deion Sanders cancer story into Depend sponsored tent

Prior to the start of fall camp, Deion Sanders revealed that the reason he missed most of the Buffaloes' Spring Camp was due to a bladder cancer diagnosis. In an attempt to get back to his team as soon as possible, Deion Sanders had his bladder revealed, which is the ultimate way to show how bought in he is to the program.

Having his bladder removed has led to a different issue for Deion Sanders as he revealed that he now suffers from incontinence. In perfect Deion Sanders fashion, he delivered the news in hilarious fashion while shouting out Depend.

"I depend on Depends, if you know what I mean, I truly depend on Depends. I cannot control my bladder." Deion Sanders

When Deion Sanders gave Depend the shoutout, the instant reaction by everyone was that the two needed to reach a deal as it seemed like a match made in heaven. Shortly after the press conference, it was revealed the two reached a deal and last week, Sanders unveiled his first ad for the brand.

I wasn't joking! I truly DEPEND on @Depend 😂. #ad Ain't NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain't NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING. pic.twitter.com/J4GUTEpP4u — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 22, 2025

It turns out that Deion Sanders isn't the only benefit that Coach Prime is getting from the brand. On Friday Night, fans and media arrived at the Buffaloes game to find that Sanders had a new accommodation as Depend sponsored a portable toilet to help Coach Prime during the games.

Deion Sanders indeed has a portable toilet next to Colorado’s bench, to accommodate him following bladder reconstruction surgery.



And it’s sponsored. pic.twitter.com/GegvViVJQC — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 29, 2025

Having a bathroom on the sidelines for Deion Sanders should be a massive relief for the coach, as he has a quick solution to his current struggles. His entire career, Deion Sanders has proven to be a master at marketing, and in perfect fashion, he's helped his school by turning his personal struggles into an endorsement deal while raising bladder cancer awareness around the Country by being candid about his process.

More Colorado Buffaloes News: