Conference Championship Weekend viewing guide: Schedule, streaming, and more

One of the biggest weekends in College Football has arrived as conference championships are on the line. This weekend will play a significant role in building out the field for the College Football Playoff, as there are a few bids left in question, while the rest of the teams will be jockeying for their seeding.

All eyes will be on the ACC Championship as a win by Duke could lead to two Group of 5 Champions as both teams playing for the American Championship and James Madison are ranked while the Blue Devils were not. Alabama and BYU are both hopeful that they'll make the Playoff, but losses this weekend could hurt their chances.

Full Conference Championship Weekend schedule

Friday: Sun Belt, Conference USA, American, and Mountain West Championships

Troy Trojans Vs #25 James Madison Dukes

Friday, December 5th, 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

The James Madison Dukes have a clear path to the College Football Playoff, but they'll first need to handle business against the Troy Trojans. The Dukes have dominated the Sun Belt, and they're expected to win this game in blowout fashion. A win for the Dukes will turn everyone's attention to Saturday's finale as a win by Duke could send a second Group of 5 team to the Playoff.

Kennesaw State Vs Jacksonville State

Friday, December 5th, 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network

Kennesaw State has built an impressive resume with two losses to Power 4 teams, but Jacksonville State is the lone blemish on its resume. Jacksonville State dominated the first matchup with its rushing attack, but the Owls' offense is explosive enough to take an early lead in this game to force the Gamecocks into passing.

#24 North Texas Mean Green Vs #20 Tulane Green Wave

Friday, December 5th, 8:00 PM ET on ABC

The Friday Night clash between North Texas and Tulane will send a team to the College Football Playoff, barring the committee giving James Madison a ton of credit for winning their league. Both of these programs are dealing with similar distractions, as Eric Morris and Jon Sumrall have accepted other jobs. North Texas has won with its explosive offense, while Jon Sumrall's defense could make this an exciting clash.

UNLV Rebels Vs Boise State Broncos

Friday, December 5th, 8:00 PM ET on Fox

The race for the Mountain West was so close that they needed to go to advanced tiebreakers to determine that UNLV and Boise State would face off. These teams faced off earlier in the season with the Broncos dominating, but UNLV's transfer-heavy team has gelled as of late. A win for the Broncos would mark 3 straight league titles, while UNLV could cap off a fun first season under Dan Mullen.

Saturday: Big 12, MAC, SEC, Big Ten, and ACC Championships

#11 BYU Cougars Vs #4 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Saturday, December 6th, 12:00 PM ET on ABC

Texas Tech came into this season with the hopes that they had a College Football Playoff caliber roster, and they could clinch it while potentially earning a 1st round bye with a win. BYU may need to win this game to make the Playoff, which is bad news as the Red Raiders dominated the first matchup. The Cougars will need to find a way to block Texas Tech's loaded defensive front; otherwise, this game will be an exact copy of the first matchup.

Miami (OH) Vs Western Michigan

Saturday, December 6th, 12:00 PM ET on ESPN

After losing their first 3 games of the year, Western Michigan went 8-1 to close the season, but their only blemish came against the team they'll face for the MAC Championship. This matchup, however, will look wildly different as Miami (OH) quarterback Dequann Finn left the program to prepare for the NFL Draft.

#3 Georgia Bulldogs Vs #9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday, December 6th, 4:00 PM ET on ABC

Like we've seen many times, the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide meet in Atlanta with major College Football Playoff implications. Kirby Smart will look to shake his struggles against Alabama as a win would secure a first-round bye for the Bulldogs. Alabama is in the range where a loss could knock them out of the Playoff, but a win would firmly secure a Playoff berth for the Crimson Tide.

#2 Indiana Hoosiers Vs #1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, December 6th, 8:00 PM ET on FOX

Saturday Night, we'll see the biggest game of the season as the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes clash as the Top 2 teams in the Country. Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin will battle within the game, as the winner will have a great chance to win the Heisman Trophy. Curt Cignetti's team winning this game would officially make them a new power in the sport, while Ohio State will look to continue its incredible run.

Duke Blue Devils Vs #17 Virginia Cavaliers

Saturday, December 6th, 8:00 PM ET on ABC

The ACC Championship has massive College Football Playoff stakes as Virginia would make the Playoff with a win, but a win by the Duke Blue Devils would cause chaos. Tony Elliott's team has impressed all season long, and they'll look to cap off an incredible season with a Playoff berth. Manny Diaz's team could create chaos on Selection Sunday with a win, as the committee would have a tough time leaving out a Power 4 Champion.