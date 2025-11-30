Florida may have won the coaching carousel with Jon Sumrall decision

From the moment Florida fired Billy Napier, the Gators' fanbase had their eyes set on one head coach in Lane Kiffin. On Friday, the Gators finally pulled out of the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, which was the perfect decision, as LSU and Ole Miss are still awaiting the drama to end around Kiffin. When Florida pivoted from Lane Kiffin, the name everyone instantly circled was Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall.

On Sunday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Florida is finalizing a six-year deal worth nearly $7.5 million per year to make Jon Sumrall the next head coach of the Florida Gators.

Sources: Florida is finalizing a six-year deal to make Tulane’s Jon Sumrall the head coach at an average of nearly $7.5 million per year, with significant incentives tied to the College Football Playoff. Sumrall is 42-11 in four seasons as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/woryZCvedm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2025

Jon Sumrall will be the best hire of the cycle, not Lane Kiffin

The Florida Gators may have made the best move of the cycle, landing Jon Sumrall, who had reported interest from every SEC program looking for a head coach. The Gators will pay Sumrall nearly half of what Kiffin will make, allowing the Gators to go all-in on building a staff and a roster around him.

Jon Sumrall has won everywhere he's coached, and that should be the biggest reason Florida fans get over the fact that he's from the Group of 5 like Billy Napier was. Sumrall took over a struggling Troy program leading the Trojans to a 23-4 record in 2 seasons with 2 of his losses coming against Ole Miss and a Top 15 Kansas State team.

After rebuilding Troy, Jon Sumrall took over Tulane from Willie Fritz and has kept the program rolling. Despite losing Darian Mensah to Duke and replacing him after the Spring Transfer Portal window, Sumrall has his team a game away from the College Football Playoff.

Florida fans will need to see past the fact that their last Group of 5 hire didn't work out as trashing the hire just because Sumrall hasn't coached a big name program is senseless. The Gators are getting a program builder, and with the added resources, the Gators should quickly return to SEC contention.