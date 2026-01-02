Curt Cignetti continues to check every box blowing out Alabama

Last season was a Cinderella season for the Indiana Hoosiers as Curt Cignetti took the program to the College Football Playoff in his first season on the job. As Indiana continued to rack up victories, everyone kept doubting the team, and when Notre Dame wiped them out in the first game of the playoffs, everyone had their laughs at Indiana's expense. This season has been the ultimate revenge tour for Indiana, erasing all doubts about Curt Cignetti and this program.

When Indiana started off the season red hot, everyone pointed to the game against Oregon, expecting the Hoosiers to fall in Autzen. Instead, Curt Cignetti's team went on the road and won the game by 10, handing the Ducks their first and only regular season loss in the Big Ten.

Indiana struggled with Penn State, and everyone was ready to call the team out for being a fraud until Fernando Mendoza found Omar Cooper Jr in the back of the endzone to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

ONE OF THE GREATEST CATCHES YOU'LL EVER SEE

OMAR COOPER JR



OMAR COOPER JRpic.twitter.com/Cet0qjVORu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 8, 2025

Everyone then looked at Indiana and Ohio State on a collision course for the Big Ten Championship Game and picked that as the point where the Hoosiers would be exposed. Cignetti's team then did the unthinkable shutting down Ohio State's high powered offense to win the Big Ten Championship while winning Fernando Mendoza the Heisman.

Demolishing Alabama is the latest checkpoint for Curt Cignetti

Everyone has made a massive deal about how teams playing after the long layoff in the College Football Playoff have struggled. The one team that didn't seem phased by it was obviously Curt Cignetti's program as they blew out the Crimson Tide with a 38-3 smackdown of Kalen DeBoer's team.

The Indiana Hoosiers just dominated every phase of the game against one of the premier programs in the country. It wasn't just having Fernando Mendoza, Indiana dominated the trenches and looked better at every position.

Indiana now has a College Football Playoff win and a win over an SEC program to add to the incredible run they've been on. If there's any doubters of this program, they're simply not watching this team play week in and week out.

The Hoosiers are now set for a rematch against Oregon with a trip to the National Championship on the line. While most teams would have a tough team beating Oregon twice, if anyone is going to be prepared it'll be Curt Cignetti's group.