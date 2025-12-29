2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft sends the Raiders their long-awaited savior

The end of the regular season in the NFL is on the horizon, as only the Rams and Falcons are left to play on Monday Night Football before the final week of the regular season. In the race for the Playoffs, there is just one place in each of the AFC and NFC up for grabs, as the NFC South and AFC North will be determined in head-to-head matchups next weekend.

While the race for the Playoffs has been the focus for half the league, the other half of the league is currently jockeying for positioning in the NFL Draft. The competition for the 1st overall pick has dwindled to 5 teams, but 3 teams truly have a chance at it.

The biggest storyline in the race for the 1st Overall Pick came as we got a true Tank Bowl with the two worst teams in the Giants and the Raiders facing off. Jaxson Dart and the Giants finally snapped their 9-game losing streak, but it proved costly as the Raiders are now in the driver's seat to land the 1st Overall Pick.

Week 17 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza arrives as Las Vegas' savior

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders won the Tank Bowl by losing to the Giants, thus vaulting Vegas into the 1st overall pick. This franchise has desperately needed to find a franchise quarterback, and they're now in a position to fill the hole with the worst record in the league. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza has put together an incredible season, and he's the high-IQ player who can instantly step in and lead this offense.

2. New York Giants: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants finally snapped their 9-game losing streak, beating the Las Vegas Raiders with ease in "The Tank Bowl". The Giants are still in play for the 1st Overall Pick, and likely a trade-down candidate even if they end up with the 2nd overall pick. This Giants defense still needs help against the run, and adding a versatile defender like Arvell Reese would make this defensive front even scarier.

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

Aaron Glenn's defense got absolutely tormented by the Patriots, extending their losing streak to 4 games. This team clearly needs a quarterback, but it's far from its only need, as this team has holes all over the roster. Oregon star Dante Moore has started to emerge as a potential top pick, and he can develop on the job for the Jets and still be an improvement over the play they've gotten this season.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Titans put together a great effort, but the Saints' 4th quarter comeback ended up dropping this team to 3-13 on the season. Cam Ward has flashed as of late, eliminating any question of drafting a quarterback. The Titans need more blue-chip pieces, and adding an elite pass rusher in Rueben Bain Jr would give the defense a building block for the future.

5. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Arizona continues to limp to the finish line, dropping their 8th game in a row in a blowout to the Bengals. It appeared that the team was going to move on from Kyler Murray, but this streak has shown he's not the only problem, while they may not be in range to land a signal caller. The offensive line needs to improve regardless of the quarterback, and adding a tackle with the upside of Spencer Fano would help solidify this front.

6. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Beating the Steelers wasn't meaningless for the Browns, as the win over their rival pushes Pittsburgh to the brink of missing the Playoffs. Every win for the Browns is great news for Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson, as it makes it harder for Cleveland to land a quarterback. Adding an elite chess piece in Caleb Downs to this defense would make this unit even scarier giving the Browns a chance in every game they play.

7. Washington Commanders: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Commanders kept it close on Christmas, but in the end, it was another loss in a disappointing season. This offseason is going to be all about setting Jayden Daniels up to have a bounce-back season, as the roster wasn't nearly good enough around him. Adding a wide receiver in Makai Lemon, who can become a go-to receiver for Daniels, would help this offense hit the next level as Terry McLaurin ages.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

Tyler Shough continues to look like the steal as the Saints have now won 4 games in a row behind their rookie quarterback. Shough's emergence has changed everything for the Saints as they no longer need to look for a quarterback in the Draft. Keldric Faulk still has room to grow as a pass rusher, but with his potential and his ability against the run, he'd be a perfect addition to this defense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs came close to pulling off a Christmas miracle with Chris Oladokun as quarterback, but the game marked another loss in a lost season. The biggest priority remains getting the roster back in a place where the Chiefs can return to Super Bowl contention if Patrick Mahomes is healthy and ready to go next season. The wide receivers struggled this season, and giving Mahomes a weapon like Carnell Tate with speed, but an ability in all areas of the field would go a long way.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

After hearing how Joe Burrow has spoken the last few weeks, it was great to see the Bengals get back in the win column, beating Arizona. This offseason is going to be critical for the Bengals as they need to address the holes on this team with hopes of getting back to Playoff contention. The Bengals will lose Trey Hendrickson this offseason, and adding David Bailey, who's been the most productive pass rusher in the country, would help elevate this defense.

11. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Atlanta Falcons play on Monday Night Football, meaning that for now, the Los Angeles Rams will have a chance at a Top 10 pick this offseason. Adding a Top 10 talent to this roster is going to only make this team scarier as they're competing for Super Bowls. The defensive backfield could use another piece, and adding the best cornerback in the country, Mansoor Delane, would help defend the likes of Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr in the division.

12. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Miami Dolphins dealt their In-State rivals a massive blow as they shocked the Buccaneers. Quinn Ewers had a solid showing passing for a pair of touchdowns while taking care of the ball in his second game as the starter. As the Dolphins will need to roll with Ewers or a cheap quarterback next season, adding weapons will be key, and Jordyn Tyson could be a great complement to the speed of Jaylen Waddle.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Buccaneers' collapse continues as they lost to the Dolphins with a chance to take a lead in the NFC South. The defensive front needs significant upgrades heading into the offseason, as the pass rush isn't nearly good enough. Adding Peter Woods to the interior next to Vita Vea would give this team a significant strength up the middle.

14. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Cowboys eked out a win on Christmas, but it wasn't pretty as the Commanders, with their 3rd string quarterback, kept the game close. This defense desperately needs a star in the middle of the defense, which should be a top priority. Ohio State star Sonny Styles can instantly become the leader in the middle of the defense with elite ability against the run and pass.

15. Detroit Lions: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

On Christmas, the Detroit Lions watched their hopes of making the Playoffs evaporate as they were stunned by the Max Brosmer led Vikings. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are going to need to nail this draft after some misses hurting this team over the last two years. The secondary has been a weak spot the last two seasons, and Avieon Terrell would help bring talent and competition to the cornerback room.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Ravens were able to keep their hopes of making the Playoffs alive on Saturday Night behind a vintage performance from Derrick Henry, who rushed for 216 yards and 4 touchdowns. As the team looks to improve regardless of the result in the season finale, the interior offensive line could improve. Adding an elite guard in Vega Ioane would help in continuing to open holes for Derrick Henry while helping keep Lamar Jackson upright.

17. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

Max Brosmer was able to lead the Vikings to a shocking upset win over the Lions on Christmas Day, eliminating their divisional foe. This team still has all the pieces to be a Playoff team, and the hope is that JJ McCarthy can develop next season. Giving McCarthy a workhorse running back in Jeremiyah Love would take a ton of pressure off him while giving the team a big play threat on the ground.

18. New York Jets: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Clemson

The Jets have far too many needs to fill in one offseason, but this year has to be a start in a positive direction. After trading away Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, the Jets should look to add another young cornerback to this defense. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is arguably the best cornerback in the country, and the Jets can give him plenty of time to work back to 100 percent.

19. Carolina Panthers: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Carolina Panthers blew a golden opportunity with the Buccaneers as the two will now clash in Week 18 for the NFC South. As the team moves forward with Bryce Young, they need to give him more time in the pocket as he's under pressure far too often. Miami star Francis Mauigoa could end up being a guard in the NFL, but he'd be a great player to take a chance on for Carolina.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Steelers offense couldn't get anything going against the Browns on Sunday, putting their hopes of making the Playoffs in serious jeopardy. Aaron Rodgers may return next season, but it's time that the Steelers start seriously planning for the future at quarterback. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has struggled with consistency, but he'd be a perfect player to draft and develop behind Aaron Rodgers.

21. Dallas Cowboys: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

Part of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive struggles this season comes from trading away Micah Parsons, as they lack a pass-rush threat. After trading for Quinnen Williams to help fix the interior, the focus has to be on adding a true threat off the edge. TJ Parker didn't have as productive a season as he would've hoped for, but he still put up a ton of pressures giving him upside to be a 1st round pick.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq- Tight End - Oregon

The Chargers' offensive line, being ravaged by injuries, was a worst-case scenario going up against the Texans, as the offense couldn't get anything going. This offseason is going to be all about making sure the team is ready to make a Super Bowl push with the offensive line healthy in 2026. Justin Herbert could use more weapons, and giving him an elite tight end in Kenyon Sadiq would give him another big threat to add to a receiving core with exciting young pieces.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Eagles were the benefactors of the Bills going for a 2-point conversion and failing allowing Philadelphia to hang on. The offense still looks flawed at times as they picked up just 16 yards in the second half. As Lane Johnson continues to age and deal with injuries, the Eagles need to prepare for when he does step away and Caleb Lomu is the perfect player to plug into the roster.

24. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

After having an extra point blocked on their first touchdown, Sean McDermott made the puzzling decision to go for 2 and the win, and it cost him as Josh Allen missed Khalil Shakir, costing the Bills the game. The Bills' offense is still incredibly underwhelming, considering that they have Josh Allen, and they're going to need to add weapons this offseason. Denzel Boston has the talent and the potential to be the elite receiver on 50/50 balls that the Bills were hoping for with Keon Coleman.

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Bears found themselves in another thrilling game falling just short of beating the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The defense remains the biggest concern for this team as the 49ers put up 42 points on this group. Adding on the defensive line should be a top priority, and Kayden McDonald could help stuff the run while he still has a ton of upside at his size as a pass rusher.

26. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

DeMeco Ryan's team is one of the hottest teams in football, winning their 8th straight game over the Chargers. While the defense continues to wreak havoc on teams, the offense still needs to add pieces to the offensive line to keep CJ Stroud healthy. Kadyn Proctor would make a ton of sense for the Texans as a player with incredile upside at tackle, but at worst could be a great guard.

27. Los Angeles Rams: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

The Los Angeles Rams face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football with a chance to stay alive in the hunt for the NFC West. This team doesn't have a ton of needs, which should make the priority adding pieces that can help in the short term while having the upside to become a franchise building block. As the Rams continue to build one of the scariest defenses in the league, adding a piece like AJ Haulcy, who can be an enforcer and a ballhawk, would only make this team tougher to play.

28. Browns: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Jacksonville Jaguars' winning streak has been bad news for the Browns, as they hold their 1st round pick. The Browns need to keep adding pieces to the offense, as the defense is good enough to keep them in any game. The Browns need to pick up more weapons this offseason, and KC Concepcion would instantly give this team a big play receiver to help take pressure off the quarterback.

29. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

Despite all of the injuries, the 49ers continue to find ways to win as they held off the Bears in a Sunday Night shootout. This team is pretty well-rounded when healthy, but with all the uncertainty around Brandon Aiyuk's future, they could use more weapons. Chris Bell's size and speed could add an elite vertical threat to this offense, allowing George Kittle and Jauan Jennings more space to operate.

30. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The New England Patriots looked like the dynasty era teams, absolutely embarrassing the Jets in a 42-10 win. This team is rolling on to the Playoffs, and this offseason will be all about continuing to build up the roster. Georgia star CJ Allen is the throwback style linebacker that every great Patriots team had, and that this team would love to insert into the defense.

31. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

It wasn't pretty, but the Denver Broncos got back into the win column, beating the Chiefs, who are on their 3rd quarterback of the year. The defense continues to be the strength of this team, and rather than using that as an excuse to add to the offense, they should keep adding to the unit. When healthy, Caleb Banks is arguably a Top 5 talent in the class, and with the strength of this roster, it's a risk worth taking.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Seahawks continue their march toward the top seed in the NFC as they went on the road and shut down the Panthers. This team has loads of talent, and the draft will be all about taking the best player available to continue building up this roster. Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood spent the season as a top cornerback in the SEC and handled the task perfectly, making him an exciting prospect.