Curt Cignetti torches refs for dirty Miami hits on QB Fernando Mendoza

The Indiana Hoosiers are halfway to glory as they've taken a 10-0 lead into halftime as they battle the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Indiana has bulldozed everyone in their path to make it to the National Championship Game, but Miami is giving the Hoosiers the battle we haven't seen this season.

Everyone expected the Miami defense to throw Fernando Mendoza out of a rhythm with their elite pass rush led by Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor. What Indiana didn't see coming was the way Miami was going to hit Fernando Mendoza as it hasn't mattered if he's had the ball or not, the Hurricanes are trying to send a message.

Curt Cignetti rips Miami and the refs for putting Mendoza in danger

In the first half, Miami hit Fernando Mendoza several times when he hadn't had the ball, but there haven't been any fouls called against the Canes. The one call that truly felt like it crossed the line came when Jakobe Thomas launched himself into Mendoza in what felt like the textbook definition of targeting.

Fernando Mendoza took a HIT from Miami’s JaKobe Thomas 😳



Should this have been called targeting? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/NevbNabcfr — The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) January 20, 2026

Holly Rowe asked Curt Cignetti about it has the teams went into the half, and Cignetti seemed equally upset with the officials and the Hurricanes.

"Well, there's three personal fouls on the quarterback not called on one drive that need to be called because they're obvious personal fouls. I'm all for letting them play, but when you cross the line, you gotta call it and they were black and white calls." Curt Cignetti

Whether it's the pressure from the defensive line or the late hits by Miami, Fernando Mendoza hasn't looked nearly as perfect as he had been for most of this College Football Playoff. In the 2nd half, the offensive line is going to need to do a better job giving Mendoza time so he can put this game away and cap off history for the Hoosiers.