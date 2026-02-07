Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft: Building the defense for a championship run

The Dallas Cowboys head into one of the most critical offseasons in a long time, as their championship hopes dwindle each season as this core ages. After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have two 1st Round Picks this offseason, but they're missing their 2nd and 3rd round picks due to other trades.

The team has massive holes to fill, especially on defense as this team has the talent to score with anyone on offense. The Cowboys would be wise to trade down with one of their 1st round picks to help build out this roster.

The Cowboys transform their defense overnight in mock draft

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Cowboys traded for Logan Wilson at the Trade Deadline, but the Cowboys aren't nearly good enough in the middle of this defense. Sonny Styles may be the best player in this draft regardless of position, but he'll get hurt by not playing a premium position. Styles would instantly transform this defense as an elite presence in the middle.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

It became clear that Trevon Diggs wasn't the same player this season, and the Cowboys moved on, creating a need at cornerback. Jermod McCoy didn't play this season, but when he's healthy, he's the best cornerback in this class. The Cowboys took a player in a similar situation last offseason with Shavon Revel Jr, and McCoy could be another home run swing.

112. Dallas Cowboys: Bud Clark - Safety - TCU

As the Cowboys look to rebuild the defense, they may need to replace safety Donovan Wilson, who's entering free agency. The Cowboys should look right down the road to TCU product Bud Clark to help elevate the defense. Bud Clark was highly productive at TCU, and after shining at the Senior Bowl, he looks like the perfect free safety for any defense.

150. Dallas Cowboys: Tyreak Sapp - Edge Rusher - Florida

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are going to need to do a great job of signing and drafting edge rushers. Florida Gators edge rusher Tyreak Sapp would be a great player to take a swing on with a Day 3 pick. Sapp took a step back after a 7 sack season in 2024, but he still has the traits to develop into a solid pass rusher.

177. Dallas Cowboys: Robert Henry Jr - Running Back - UTSA

Javonte Williams is a free agent, and while the Cowboys would like to keep him, after a career year, he could have a big market. Robert Henry Jr would be a great back to take a chance on as he rushed for over 1,000 yards while proving he could do it against a stout defense in Texas A&M.

215. Dallas Cowboys: Eric Gentry - Linebacker - USC

The Cowboys could take a swing on a highly athletic linebacker in USC's Eric Gentry especially if they land a more traditional player like Sonny Styles at the top of the draft. Eric Gentry doesn't fit the traditional mold, but he has elite athletic ability and length that can make him a disruptor in coverage.

225. Dallas Cowboys: Barion Brown - Wide Receiver - LSU

George Pickens could end up leaving in free agency, but he was so important to the offense that he should be back in 2026. Adding an elite speed threat who can help stretch the field would only make this offense scarier to defend. Barion Brown can beat the defense deep, and pairing him with KaVontae Turpin would give Dallas the scariest kick return duo.