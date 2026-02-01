Dan Lanning double dips landing second offensive line commit of the day

The Transfer Portal has slowed to a halt turning all recruiting focus in college football to traditional recruiting. Every program is now focused on building their 2027 recruiting classes as the Nation's top High School Juniors begin to make their trips around the Counrty. Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are looking to continue their hot streak by building another Top 5 recruiting class.

Sunday marks a major date in the recruiting calendar as programs host their "Junior Day" bringing some of the most talented recruits to campus. For Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, the event is turning out to be a massive success.

Dan Lanning lands elite offensive tackle for second commit of the day

On Sunday Afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks made another splash on the recruiting trail as they landed a commitment from 2027 offensive tackle recruit Drew Fielder.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Drew Fielder has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 280 OT from Anaheim, CA chose the Ducks over Washington and UCLA



“Blessed to be home, SCO DUCKS”https://t.co/LqAOPPTkTi pic.twitter.com/bjNwibVMyh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 1, 2026

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Drew Fielder is the 292nd ranked player in the Country, the 37th ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the 44th ranked player out of California. At 6-foot-6 and 270 lbs, Fielder should be a recruit that only continues to rise up the rankings as the class continues to progress.

The commitment marks the second of Oregon's Junior Day event and the second on the offensive line as the Ducks landed offensive tackle Avery Michael earlier in the day.

After landing Drew Fielder, Dan Lanning, and Oregon have doubled the size of their 2027 recruiting class as they entered the day with two recruits on board. The goal over the next several months will be continuing to bolster this group, which should be no problem, as few programs have had the recent success that Oregon has had on the recruiting trail.

This class is starting to take shape which should only have Oregon fans more excited about what may go down in the Months to come. This staff has shown that they're able to battle for any recruit they want, and it may only be a matter of time before they land their first 5-star recruit.