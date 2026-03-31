Dan Lanning turns USC’s trolling into fuel and that’s trouble for the Trojans

Ever since leaving the Pac 12 for the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans have been two wildly different programs. Dan Lanning won the Big Ten Championship while making the College Football Playoff in both seasons posting a 26-3 record while going 17-1 in Big Ten play. Lincoln Riley on the other hand has struggled to find his footing as he's still seeking his first Playoff appearance at USC.

This year, the two programs will finally face off on the field for the first time since joining the Big Ten. While Dan Lanning would have every reason to poke fun at the Trojans for their shortcomings, it's been the Trojans side doing all the talking.

Dan Lanning's response to USC's trolling shows the Trojans poked the bear

This weekend, the USC Trojans dealt a blow to Dan Lanning and his staff, flipping offensive line recruit Drew Fielder. When the Trojans pulled off the flip, they decided to poke a little fun at their former Pac 12 foe.

On Tuesday, Dan Lanning was asked about USC's recent trolling while replying that he's far more focused on the battle this fall.

Dan Lanning on the recent USC social media trolling:



“No reaction. Much more focused on winning in the fall.” pic.twitter.com/iO1jueQ7d0 — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 31, 2026

While USC won the recruiting battle, poking the bear before the season probably wasn't the best decison.

Oregon will head into the season with either the best team in the Country or the second best team in the Country. Dan Lanning's had far more success with the same task as his team has been a machine in the Big Ten.

Heading into the season, USC is likely at best a top 10-15 team in the Country depending on how the defense performs. While USC will have a chance in every game, this roster isn't nearly as good as the one the Ducks have put together.

Giving a team bulletin board material is never a good idea, and Dan Lanning seems like the last coach you'd want to face with a chip on their shoulder.