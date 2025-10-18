Dan Mullen shuts down the Arkansas Razorbacks job in hilarious fashion

The 2025 Coaching Carousel is moving at turbo speed as coaches continue to get fired in waves on a weekly basis. This past weekend, Penn State, Oregon State, and UAB all jumped into the hunt for a new head coach. As coaches continue to get fired, the rumors begin to swirl about who could take each job.

One of the job openings that's flying under the radar is the opening for the Arkansas Razorbacks, as it's the only SEC job open right now. The Razorbacks fired Sam Pittman, allowing Bobby Petrino to audition for the job.

If Bobby Petrino doesn't earn the full-time job, who the Razorbacks end up hiring will be interesting to watch. One name that Arkansas fans have thrown around if former Florida coach and current UNLV coach Dan Mullen.

Dan Mullen turns down Arkansas with new suggestion

After "The Hospitality Room" reported that Dan Mullen would take the job if offered it, the man himself spoke. Dan Mullen jumped onto Twitter/X to declare that he has "0.0 interest in Arkansas" while suggesting the Razorbacks hire Gus Malzahn.

0.0 interest in Arkansas. Thanks for the shout out though. Y’all need to hire Gus Malzahn. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) October 17, 2025

Coaches always deny interest in jobs until they're at the introductory press conference, but Dan Mullen may be more than happy at UNLV as a top team in the conference. Dan Mullen has already dealt with the pressure and expectations of coaching in the SEC and staying at UNLV may end up being better for him long term.

While Arkansas may end up doing a full search for a new head coach, it feels like Bobby Petrino is going to get the full-time job. Petrino was angling for the Interim job before Pittman was fired, and now that he's in the job, it seems like he may have the support to actually return to the helm after his bizarre departure.

