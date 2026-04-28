Dan Wetzel describes grim outlook for Brendan Sorsby's NCAA future

On Monday, college football was turned upside down when Brendan Sorsby entered treatment for gambling addiction. The news came with the news that the NCAA is currently investigating Brendan Sorsby, and his alleged gambling history. The biggest part of the story is the fact that Brendan Sorsby allegedly bet on Indiana games while he was the backup quarterback for the Hoosiers.

Texas Tech went out this offseason, and spent big to bring in Brendan Sorsby after his stellar two seasons at Cincinnati. While Texas Tech hoped their new quarterback could lead them to a National Championship, it's possible he'll never play a snap in Lubbock.

Dan Wetzel predicts Brendan Sorsby's NCAA career is over

As the NCAA's investigation becomes a major focus in the sport, many insiders have started to research the NCAA's rules to project the outcome for the prized transfer. On Tuesday, Dan Wetzel appeared on The Dan Patrick Show where he said he's expecting that Sorsby won't play another NCAA football game.

"Generally speaking, I'm going to expect that Brendan Sorsby's not going to play NCAA football again."



– @DanWetzel gives the latest on the Brendan Sorsby situation. pic.twitter.com/sI6emi48f2 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 28, 2026

The investigation is still underway, but if Brendan Sorsby did truly bet on his own games, it's hard to imagine a world where he's allowed to play given the precedent set in other cases.

If Brendan Sorsby is ineligible this season, he'll have a few options at his disposal for his future. Sorsby could look to spend the season at a lower level like JUCO or NAIA to stay fresh, and enter the 2027 NFL Draft. Sorsby could also enter the Supplemental Draft which hasn't been relevant in recent seasons, but it would allow him to instantly jump to the NFL.

The part that hurts Texas Tech is the fact that this offseason is the 1st year since the new version of the Transfer Portal was started that there isn't a spring transfer window. If Sorsby can't play in 2026, Texas Tech will be hoping for Will Hammond to return from his torn ACL before the start of the season.