Texas Tech star Brendan Sorsby enters treatment amid NCAA gambling investigation

This offseason when the Transfer Portal opened, there was a clear top target for every team needing a quarterback in Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby. Lane Kiffin and LSU bid big, but in the end, the NIL and Revenue Sharing powerhouse that is Texas Tech won his commitment. The Red Raiders hoped that bringing in the elite quarterback would help propel their National Championship hopes, but his future now has some questions.

Brendan Sorsby enters treatment amid NCAA gambling probe

On Monday Afternoon, Pete Thamel broke the news that the Red Raiders' prized transfer addition would be entering a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

Sources: Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. He’s under NCAA investigation in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of bets via a gambling app. https://t.co/O7gNSqDaKE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 27, 2026

According to Pete Thamel, the NCAA is currently investigating Brendan Sorsby as it was discovered he made thousands of bets using a gambling app. Trouble may arise for the transfer quarterback as Pete Thamel reported that Brendan Sorsby gambled on Indiana Hoosiers football games in 2022 while he was a backup quarterback.

According to ESPN sources, Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for IU as a true freshman in 2022, a season in which he played in a single game as a reserve. The bets in 2022, per sources, were on Indiana to win and none came in a game in which Sorsby appeared. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 27, 2026

The NCAA has a strict policy against gambling by college athletes on "intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition" and violators are ineligible for competition subject to appeal.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Brendan Sorsby informed the team in a meeting that he'd be taking a leave, and entering rehab for roughly 30 days.

Texas Tech just informed players in a team meeting that Brendan Sorsby is taking a leave, a source tells @On3.



They told the team he's going to rehab for roughly 30 days. https://t.co/ErmXvyIcrX https://t.co/WlLtLnDQh5 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) April 27, 2026

This past season at Cincinnati, Brendan Sorsby went 207-336 (61.6%) for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with 5 interceptions while rushing for 580 yards and 9 touchdowns. Sorsby started his career at Indiana playing two seasons for the Hoosiers before transferring to Cincinnati where he played for two seasons.

Heading into the 2026-27 seasons, Brendan Sorsby was looking to post one final impressive season with Texas Tech. Sorsby was going to be a Heisman contender with a chance at being a 1st round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but for now his future is on hold.