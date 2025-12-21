Dante Moore is sending a loud NFL Draft message against James Madison

Heading into the College Football Playoff, there was still some uncertainty around whether or not Dante Moore would declare for the NFL Draft after the season. The bad news for Oregon is that based on his tape against James Madison alone, the Ducks are likely going to lose their star quarterback to the NFL.

Dante Moore has spent most of the final stretch of the season playing with a backup wide receiver corps as Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant dealt with injuries. The long layoff in the lead-up to the Playoff allowed Oregon to look healthy, and Dante Moore looks like arguably the best quarterback in the country.

Dante Moore put together an incredible first half against James Madison

At halftime against James Madison, the Oregon Ducks lead James Madison 34-3 as this game has quickly gotten out of hand. The Ducks' massive lead is largely due to Dante Moore's performance as he's led the Ducks to a touchdown on every drive of the half before the final drive for the Ducks.

Moore started the scoring for Oregon early, throwing an absolute dart down the seam to Jamari Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown.

Dante Moore already throwing darts



Oregon 6-0 pic.twitter.com/VVNT1KwwBS — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 21, 2025

On the very next drive, Dante Moore showed the NFL scouts that he can do it with his legs as well scoring from 5-yards out.

Dante Moore takes it himself to extend the Ducks' lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iyckKBS2Ug — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 21, 2025

After the Ducks took a 20-3 lead, Dante Moore gave his receiver a chance to win on a 50/50 ball and Jeremiah McClellan delivered on an incredible ball from Moore.

Malik Benson was the next to benefit from Dante Moore's read hot start as the Ducks quarterback delivered a perfect deep ball to further extend Oregon's lead.

The Dante Moore → Malik Benson connection might be the deadliest in the CFP#GoDucks | #CFP pic.twitter.com/SXKzc2vnYo — Olivia Cleary (@LivCleary) December 21, 2025

The final drive of the half for Oregon ended with a rare mistake from Dante Moore as he threw an interception, but it's hard to not be impressed by what he was able to do. Moore finished the first half going 11-14 for 211 yards and 4 total touchdowns with an interception.

In a weaker draft class where Fernando Mendoza is the only guaranteed first round pick, Dante Moore would almost be wrong to return to Oregon for another season. Oregon's wide receiver room is fully healthy and by the end of Oregon's run Dante Moore could be in the debate as the best quarterback in the class.