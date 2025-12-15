2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft finally gives the Raiders a franchise QB

Week 15 of the NFL season is nearly complete as the Dolphins and Steelers will clash on Monday Night Football to close out the week. The Playoff race is getting tighter than ever, as there are still 20 teams alive in the Playoff race. As teams start to clinch Playoff berths, other teams are starting to get eliminated, turning their attention to the offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a nightmare unfold this weekend as their Playoff elimination meant nothing as Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL. The Chiefs' season in 2026 is now in limbo, which changes a ton around the league.

The biggest change in the race for the 1st overall pick came as the Commanders and Saints each picked up wins, shuffling them further down the draft board. Everything appears to hinge on a Week 17 matchup between the Raiders and the Giants as both teams are riding 8-game losing streaks with hopes of picking 1st.

Week 15 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza finally saves the Las Vegas Raiders

1. New York Giants: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants continue to show that they're a bad football team, and landing the first overall pick would allow them to trade back with a quarterback-needy team to help the Giants fill their other needs. If the Giants do keep the 1st overall pick, landing a player of the caliber of Arvell Reese would help this defense mightily as they're the worst unit against the run in the NFL.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Raiders didn't give their fans anything to be excited about as they were blown out 31-0 against the Eagles. This team desperately needs to find a franchise quarterback, and they're luckily in a place where they can land the Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana star is a high-IQ player who can start instantly helping unlock Brock Bowers and the Raiders' other weapons.

3. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Titans are starting to play much better football down the stretch, especially on offense, with a solid showing against the 49ers. This team still has a ton of holes to fill, and they could start by adding a blue-chip player to this defense. Rueben Bain Jr is the most talented pass rusher in this class, and he'd instantly give the Titans a player to build around.

4. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

It's still unclear whether or not the Cleveland Browns will roll with their current quarterback room or if they'll make a change this offseason. The Browns would be best suited to continue evaluating Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel while adding weapons to help them develop. Carnell Tate has elite speed to pair with an ability to win in all areas of the field, which would give this team a go-to wide receiver.

5. New York Jets: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook showed some flashes on Sunday, but the Jets will be drafting a quarterback, and with the capital they acquired at the deadline, they could easily jump to the 1st overall pick. Dante Moore is still developing, but he's shown the elite ability that will have NFL scouts dying to draft him.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

It looked like the Arizona Cardinals could be heading toward a change at quarterback, but every game this team plays without Kyler Murray proves he isn't the problem. Regardless of who the Cardinals deploy at quarterback, building up the offensive line should be one of their top priorities. Spencer Fano has the most upside of any tackle in this draft, and he could continue to develop on a rebuilding Cardinals team.

7. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The last few games may have proven that the New Orleans Saints found their quarterback in Tyler Shough. As some of the Saints' veteran defenders continue to age, the team should look to find a blue-chip pass rusher. Auburn star Keldric Faulk has shown that he has all the ability to be an elite pass rusher, and he'd learn a ton playing alongside Cameron Jordan.

8. Washington Commanders: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Dan Quinn's team finally snapped their losing streak, but this team still has a ton it needs to address in the offseason. Getting Jayden Daniels help should be the team's top priority as his weapons weren't nearly good enough this season. Makai Lemon could be the go-to guy for Jayden Daniels while taking a ton of attention away from Terry McLaurin.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Even with Joe Burrow back at quarterback, the Bengals' season has been abysmal as they head into a pivotal offseason. The Bengals desperately need to add playmakers to this defense, which has been a problem for several seasons. Caleb Downs is the ultimate chess piece, as he'd instantly give this team an upgrade at safety, and with his play in the box.

10. Los Angeles Rams (Via Atlanta): Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Rams will likely land a Top 10 pick in this year's draft thanks to the Falcons puzzling decision to trade back into the first-round last year. This team doesn't have a ton of holes to fill as this is clearly one of the best rosters in the league. After getting shredded by the Lions, the Rams could use a cornerback, and Mansoor Delane showed that he's an elite talent this season after making the jump to LSU.

11. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Kansas City Chiefs ' loss of Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL doesn't just impact this season, but it may affect the Chiefs' next season, as he may miss the start of the season. If Mahomes is going to miss time next season, this offseason has to be all about making sure this team is ready to win in 2027. Travis Kelce is nearing the end of his career, and the Chiefs could land their next great tight end in Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

JJ McCarthy played one of the best games of his young career on Sunday Night Football, easing some of the concerns around the Vikings. The team still struggles to provide McCarthy a ton of help with their rushing attack, which should be an emphasis this offseason. Adding an elite back in Jeremiyah Love to this offense would give this team all the pieces they need to get back into contention in the NFC North.

13. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Miami Dolphins will look to continue their surge on Monday Night Football against the Steelers as they've racked up 4 straight wins. Over this stretch, Tua Tagovailoa has likely ensured that he'll be back at quarterback next season. With Tyreek Hill's future in question, the Dolphins will need to add a weapon to replace him. Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson may be the most talented receiver in the class, and he'd give this team a great compliment to Jaylen Waddle.

14. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

After losing to the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys' hopes of making the Playoffs are all, but dead. Nailing their two first round picks is going to be pivotal for the Cowboys this offseason as they look to fix their defense. Texas Tech star David Bailey has been the most dominant pass rusher in the Country this offseason, and he could help Dallas replace Micah Parsons' production.

15. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Ravens got an important win on Sunday, blowing out the Bengals to help keep this team in the Playoff picture. This offseason, this team is going to have to fix a ton of flaws, even if they're able to claw their way into the Playoffs. Peter Woods is the disruptor on the defensive line that the Ravens lack, as he could create a ton of pressure in the middle.

16. Carolina Panthers: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Carolina Panthers blew a golden opportunity on Sunday, getting swept by the Saints when they could've taken hold of the NFC South. The offense has grown, but Bryce Young is going to need as much time as possible with his young group of receivers. Adding Francis Mauigoa to the offensive line would give Bryce Young an elite tackle to make him more comfortable in the pocket.

17. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Lions' defense has been a problem this season, as they allowed 41 points, wasting a 34-point showing from the offense. This team needs massive upgrades in the secondary, especially if Brian Branch is going to miss time next season. Jermod McCoy is arguably a Top 10 talent when healthy, and if he's healthy in time for the combine, he'd give this team an elite quarterback to build around.

18. New York Jets (Via Indianapolis): Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Jets' trade for Sauce Gardner may end up giving the team a great draft pick, as the Colts' hopes now ride on the arm of Phillip Rivers. After trading away Sauce Gardner, this team could look to replace him as soon as this offseason. Clemson star Avieon Terrell has experience playing on the outside and at nickel, which could make him a perfect fit for Aaron Glenn.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

Thursday Night was jarring as the Buccaneers' defense once again couldn't close a game out, damaging their hopes of making the playoffs. This defense has such a need at pass rusher that they brought back Jason Pierre-Paul out of retirement. Clemson star TJ Parker didn't have a great season with sacks, but his pressure rate was still high, and he'd be a massive boost for this defense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

How Monday Night Football and the rest of the season play out is going to decide the future for Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Eventually, the Steelers are going to need to find a long-term plan at quarterback as Rodgers will enter next season at 43 years old. Ty Simpson is an interesting option for the Steelers, but he's going to need to prove himself in the College Football Playoff.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

After an ugly loss to the Chargers on Monday Night, the Eagles got the perfect tune-up game as they dismantled the Raiders. When this offense struggles, it's because Jalen Hurts has to try to carry the unit, which should make adding another playmaker a priority. Texas A&M star KC Concepcion is one of the best players after the catch, and he'd take a ton of pressure off Jalen Hurts.

22. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Houston Texans are rounding into form as one of the most terrifying teams in the Playoff hunt, as their defense may be the best unit in the league. This team is still trying to find the right offensive line for CJ Stroud, and this offseason, they can continue to build up the unit. Caleb Lomu would give CJ Stroud a cornerstone offensive tackle to help give him time and keep him healthy.

23. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

At the Trade Deadline, the Cowboys tried to put a Band-Aid on their issue at linebacker, but they'll have to find a better long-term fit this offseason. Ohio State star Sonny Styles has been incredible after making the switch from safety to linebacker, and he'd give this team a star in the middle of the defense.

24. Buffalo Bills: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Bills picked up a crucial win over the Patriots, erasing a 17-point deficit to boost their Playoff chances. While the Bills' offense was dominant in the second half, the wide receivers still left plenty to be desired. Adding a player with high-end speed and size in Chris Bell would bring a new dynamic to this offense helping Josh Allen.

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

Ben Johnson's team continues to look like a true contender in the NFC as they added a dominant win over the Browns to their resume. This team still has needs to address, but it's clear that Johnson is going to field an elite offense each season. Adding a monster in Kayden McDonald to the defensive line would help clog the middle while eating up blocks to free up the edge rushers.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers continue to march towards the Playoffs, but the injuries on the offensive line will likely keep this team from going on a deep run. Next season, the Chargers will be healthy, and they'll need to keep Justin Herbert upright to compete for a Super Bowl. Vega Ioane has been the best guard in college football, and adding him to an offensive line with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater would give this team a monster group long-term.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

Despite all of their injuries at key positions, the San Francisco 49ers continue to find ways to win games. Even with an elite running back in Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have struggled to run the football. Adding a mauler in Alabama's Kadyn Proctor to the offensive line would give the team a piece that could play right away, while his upside is incredibly high.

28. Cleveland Browns (Via Jacksonville): Isaiah World - Offensive Tackle - Oregon

The Browns will need to use some of their draft capital to help upgrade the offensive line, especially if Shedeur Sanders is going to be the starter, as he hangs onto the ball too long at times. When Isaiah World transferred to the Power 4 level, it gave him the chance to prove he's a true 1st round talent at tackle. World still has the physical traits to hear his name called in the 1st round, but he still needs to clean up areas of his game to succeed in the NFL.

29. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

As the Patriots watched their 17-point lead and chance to clinch the division slip away in the second half, their lack of top-end playmakers proved to hurt as the offense was ground to a halt. Drake Maye is clearly one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but the Patriots need to find him better playmakers. Washington's Denzel Boston is a contested catch monster who could become the go-to for Maye in the redzone.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Seahawks' defense delivered once again on Sunday as they spoiled Phillip Rivers return to the NFL. This team doesn't have a ton of needs, but they could continue to build up this defense by landing Tennessee corner Colton Hood, who had an impressive season as the top cornerback on a team in the SEC.

31. Los Angeles Rams: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

After taking his LSU teammate Mansoor Delane earlier in the draft, the Rams could dip right back into the "DBU" well, taking his teammate AJ Haulcy. After making the jump from the Big 12 to the SEC, Haulcy looked like a ballhawk who isn't afraid to lay a massive hit on his opponent, which could give the Rams another building block on an exciting defense.

32. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

Sean Payton's team continues to make a strong push toward the Super Bowl as they picked up an impressive win over the Packers. The defense continues to be the driving force for this team, and they should continue to build on that strength. Georgia star CJ Allen would be the perfect player to plug into the middle of this defense, allowing the players around him to be more aggressive.