Dante Moore's night to forget has Miami vs. Indiana written all over it

The Oregon Ducks came into Friday Night with a chance to send themselves to the College Football Playoff National Championship if they could knock off the Indiana Hoosiers. The only person with more to gain than the team was Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Over the past several weeks, NFL Draft buzz around Dante Moore was starting to pick up as he has a chance to be an early 1st Round Pick in a weaker draft class.

If Dante Moore put together a solid showing against an incredible Indiana defense, it would almost certainly make him a Top 5 pick, and could've put him in the conversation with Fernando Mendoza to be the 1st Overall Pick.

Dante Moore's shaky start may have sealed Oregon's fate

If Oregon and Dante Moore were looking to start on a high note, they ended up getting the total opposite. Dante Moore opened the game by being late on an out route allowing D'Angelo Ponds to jump the pass and open the game with a pick 6.

INDIANA PICK-SIX ON DANTE MOORE ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BGR1OeahyH — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2026

While the Pick Six seemed like it could kill the Ducks chances of winning the game, he bounced back nicely, leading the team right back down the field to tie the game with a touchdown pass to Jamari Johnson.

Even when Oregon trailed 14-7, the Ducks got the ball back inside their own 15 when disaster struck for Moore and the Ducks. Dante Moore or Dierre Hill was in the wrong place on an RPO, and it was a mess for the offense as Moore hit Hill on his windup, gifting the Hoosiers the ball inside the 5.

Welp Fumble from Moore pic.twitter.com/nqEmPH0jyZ — NFL Paint (@NFLPaint) January 10, 2026

After Oregon allowed Indiana to make it 28-7, Dante Moore did it again, getting stripped to set Indiana up with great field position.

Dante Moore admitted he was flustered in the first Indiana game, and in this showing it looks to be more of the same. Moore has turned the ball over three times and has taken two sacks helping put the team in a 28-7 hole in the second quarter.

While Oregon could still come back and win this game, given what we've seen all season long from Indiana, it's almost impossible to envision. Indiana plays flawless football, and every time an opponent makes a mistake, it's hard to overcome. Curt Cignetti's team is rolling, and it looks like we'll certainly see a clash between Indiana and Miami for the National Championship.