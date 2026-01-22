Darian Mensah officially enters the Transfer Portal amid ongoing legal battle vs. Duke

As Wednesday Night turned to Thursday Morning, Duke quarterback Darian Mensah was officially entered into the Transfer Portal. After Mensah announced his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal on the final day that it was open, we've seen an ongoing legal battle begin, while Duke had time to officially file the paperwork.

Duke QB Darian Mensah has officially entered the transfer portal. Mensah is the top available QB in the rankings.



Miami looms as the favorite to land him, per sources, pending Duke's lawsuit





The move all came to be on the final day that the Transfer Portal opened as it was first rumored that Mensah was considering entering the Transfer Portal, and then the news officially broke. Part of the reason that Mensah's announcement was such a big deal was the timing of the decision along with what happened last offseason.

After becoming a breakout star at Tulane, Darian Mensah entered the Transfer Portal, signing with Duke. Mensah's NIL deal is a record setting $8 million deal with an annual value of $4 million per season. At the time, people were shocked by the deal, but it may have been the best thing Duke had done as the team holds his rights for next season.

What's next for Darian Mensah and Duke

On Tuesday, Duke and Darian Mensah had their first meeting in court, which determined that Duke must enter their quarterback into the Transfer Portal. While Mensah gained on that front, the two will have a preliminary injunction hearing on February 2nd, as he can't enroll at another school, license his NIL, or interfere with Duke's rights to his NIL.





Duke must put Darian Mensah in portal. But until the Feb. 2 preliminary injunction hearing, he can't:



- enroll at another school

- play football for one (duh)

- license NIL to one

- interfere with Duke's rights to his NIL



While Duke entered Darian Mensah into the Transfer Portal, this seems like the first small step in what could be a long battle. The Blue Devils aren't giving in, and we haven't seen Darian Mensah and his team give up either as they appear to believe he can win the case.

Everyone saw a similar situation unfold earlier this offseason with Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Williams announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal, but once it became clear that he wouldn't be able to get out of his recently signed contract, he opted to return to Washington.

While Duke and Darian Mensah await answers, so do other teams that may be interested in adding him if he's able to leave. The biggest contender for Mensah has emerged as the Miami Hurricanes, as they need to replace Carson Beck, who's out of eligibility.

The next time we'll seemingly get more information on where this is trending is on February 2nd, but we'll certainly see more continue to come out from each side.