Darian Mensah stuns Duke with Transfer decision turning all eyes to an ACC rival

On Friday Night, the Transfer Portal will finally close, allowing college football programs to finally relax as the fear of losing star players will be over. The Duke Blue Devils expected a quiet offseason after winning the ACC Championship as star Quarterback Darian Mensah signed a 2-year deal last offseason that made him the highest paid player in the Country.

That was at least the hope for the Duke Blue Devils until the Transfer Portal made them a victim of the system. As top quarterbacks continued to fly off the board, the two teams who were left looking for their next signal caller were Tennessee and Miami.

On Friday, just when it seemed like the Hurricanes and the Volunteers could be in trouble, rumors started to leak out that Darian Mensah was considering transferring. Then the news became official as Mensah entered the Transfer Portal.

BREAKING: Duke star QB Darian Mensah plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Miami is the school to watch.

Miami instantly becomes the team to watch for Darian Mensah

As soon as it became rumored that the Duke star could be on the move, everyone had one landing spot in mind. The Miami Hurricanes are busy preparing for the National Championship Game, but they also don't have a quarterback in place for the 2026 season. Carson Beck is out of eligibility and Mario Cristobal and his staff have explored their options.

The interesting factor will be the fact that it was widely reported that Mensah signed a two-year deal, and Duke may try to enforce it if they have a case.

The Hurricanes hosted Sam Leavitt on a visit when the Transfer Portal opened, however Lane Kiffin and LSU were the more desperate team and ended up winning out. In a similar situation to Mensah, Miami was tied to Demond Williams Jr before he returned to Washington.

Now with Darian Mensah available as the clear top option, the Miami Hurricanes can't afford to miss again. The Hurricanes will have plenty of competition from Tennessee, and several other programs, but like we saw with Carson Beck when they want a player they won't be denied.