Transfer Portal superlatives: The steals, shocks, and wildest developments

The Transfer Portal is only open to new entrants through January 16th, and then fanbases with concerns can breathe a sigh of relief. While the Transfer Portal is still open, it would appear that the chaos is coming to an end as the entries have slowly started to die down with each day that has passed.

This has been a truly chaotic Transfer Portal cycle, as the elimination of the Spring Transfer Portal window has made the Winter window even crazier. Every program that needs an elite quarterback has only had a handful to fight over, making for some wild recruitments and news that shook the sport.

If you want to tell the story of this year's Transfer Portal cycle, there are a few recruitments that truly define the chaos, as well as some of the biggest wins. Like a High School graduating class, we're handing out superlatives to some of the coaches and players heavily involved in creating the chaos.

Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal rankings 2026: QB, WR, RB, TE, OL, EDGE, DL, LB, CB, S

The superlatives that define the chaotic 2026 Transfer Portal Cycle

Portal player who played the system perfectly: Sam Leavitt - LSU

When Brendan Sorsby came off the board early it set Sam Leavitt up to be the clear crown jewel of the Transfer Portal with a great market. Sam Leavitt visited Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, and Miami creating a massive war to land him as the latter 3 all needed a quarterback. In the end, Leavitt lands with Lane Kiffin, but the nature of his recruitment certainly helped him at the end of the process.

The most likely coordinated transfer of the offseason: Oklahoma State and Penn State

One of the biggest trends of the offseason has been former head coaches raiding their former programs for the best players. When the Transfer Portal first opened, it was almost a race between Matt Campbell and Eric Morris to see how quickly they could land all their best pieces. The quickness with which the former Iowa State and North Texas almost gave the feeling that the moves were made before each coach left their old program.

The most likely to use the Transfer Portal like it's Fantasy Football: Lane Kiffin - LSU

Everyone who's played in a Fantasy Football League has the one friend who thinks they have the best strategy, which actually just makes everything harder on everyone else. This year in the Transfer Portal, that was new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who signed 9 wide receivers. LSU had a need at the position, and some of the players are developmental pieces, but adding 9 players at a position is diabolical.

The most likely to turn every fan into a lawyer: Demond Williams - Washington

When Demond Williams Jr announced he was entering the Transfer Portal just days after signing with Washington, it sent shockwaves through college football. Everyone on social media quickly rushed to state why his contract didn't matter if their school was in the mix for him, while Washington fans were in an uproar. In the end, the Washington fans who bashed Williams get to root for him next year as he ended up returning.

The most likely to become a Transfer Portal Hall of Famer: TJ Finley - Incarnate Word

Who knows where the Transfer Portal ends up over the next several years, but there are some players who have lived in the Transfer Portal more than anyone else. After stops at LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Tulane, Western Kentucky, and Georgia State, TJ Finley has found what should be his final stop signing with Incarnate Word.

NEWS: Transfer QB TJ Finley has signed with Incarnate Word, @PeteNakos reports.



Finley has made stops at LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Tulane, WKU and GA State.https://t.co/U31NaOwnr0 pic.twitter.com/UYbtY8Go6t — On3 (@On3) January 14, 2026

The addition who changed the mood of the fanbase overnight: Jacarrius Peak - South Carolina

Last season, South Carolina's offense was abysmal, especially on the offensive line, leading to Shane Beamer making serious staff changes. The fanbase was hoping to see the offensive line improve, but it's hard to change the unit overnight. Then Shane Beamer went out and landed the top offensive tackle in the Transfer Portal in Jacarrius Peak, instantly taking the fanbase from hopeful to confident.

Most likely to record higher jersey sales than production: Rocky Beers - Oklahoma

Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers is coming off his most productive season and while he may put up massive numbers on the field, they won't come close to the numbers he puts up in the student book store. Whenever Rocky Beers picks a number, Oklahoma better be ready as his jersey sales will pay for whatever he's making in NIL.

The most likely to get booed by his former fans: Parker Livingstone - Oklahoma

There are few college football rivalries as heated and historic as the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma. When Parker Livingstone entered the Transfer Portal after a productive season at Texas, everyone was shocked. Then Livingstone announced his commitment to Oklahoma turning him from a fan favorite to Public Enemy #1 in Austin.

Most Likely to Become a Spring Game Legend: Malcolm Simmons - Texas Tech

While Texas Tech wasn't able to lure in Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, they landed a different Tiger in Malcolm Simmons. At Auburn, Malcolm Simmons numbers weren't off the charts, but with better quarterback play he could've been one of the best in the Country. As soon as Texas Tech sees Simmons facing their defense in camp, they're going to realize just how big this addition is.

Transfer Most Likely to Boost Draft Stock: Earl Little Jr - Florida State

Florida State defensive back Earl Little Jr could've entered the NFL Draft at the end of this season as a likely Day 3 pick, but he instead entered the Transfer Portal. Little is a versatile defensive back, and landing in Matt Patricia's defense at Ohio State should allow him to put a ton on tape giving him a great chance to rise up draft boards.

Biggest Program Changer: Brendan Sorsby - Texas Tech

When Texas Tech finally faced a team with a great defense, it quickly exposed that they weren't good enough on offense, especially at quarterback. As the loss was unfolding, everyone's thought was that Texas Tech was going to go buy the best quarterback they could. The Red Raiders did just that, landing Brendan Sorsby in the first weekend of the transfer cycle.

Biggest Breakout Candidate: Quincy Porter - Notre Dame

After signing with Ohio State as a 5-star out of High School, Quincy Porter didn't get much playing time in a loaded wide receiver core, leading to his transfer to Notre Dame. Now that Quincy Porter is in an offense where he'll play a serious role, the talent is going to shine through, especially with a great quarterback in CJ Carr.

Best Value Addition (Production vs. Hype): Danny Scudero - Colorado

While programs bet on the upside of some players, other programs make a bet on the proven production. Danny Scudero was the most productive receiver in the Country with 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. Landing a receiver with the production of Danny Scudero doesn't get the same level of hype as the former 5-stars, but it's a great addition.

Portal addition that fans didn’t appreciate enough: Noah Rogers - Alabama

Alabama fans were very disappointed when the Crimson Tide didn't land Cam Coleman, and even more upset when Hollywood Smothers flipped to Texas shortly after. Slipping through the cracks was the fact that Alabama landed NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers. The NC State transfer is a former 5-star who took some time to develop, but he'll be a great compliment to Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks.

Most likely to be compared to last year’s portal star: Koi Perich - Oregon

Oregon constantly makes the biggest splashes in the Transfer Portal as Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been aggressive. Last offseason, Oregon dipped into another Big Ten program, landing star safety Dillon Thieneman. This offseason, Oregon made the same move, landing the top-ranked safety once again, nabbing Koi Perich from Minnesota. Every Oregon fan is going to compare the two with the upside and excitement that Perich can bring to the defense.

Most likely to be a Week-One Heisman long shot: Michael Hawkins - West Virginia

When Jackson Arnold struggled at Oklahoma, and when John Mateer was injured, we saw great flashes from Michael Hawkins. This offseason, Hawkins entered the Transfer Portal, landing at West Virginia with Rich Rodriguez. Given how electric rushing quarterbacks can be in this offense, look for Hawkins to turn heads early in the season.

Most likely to make a statement because they can: Texas landing Hollywood Smothers

Texas landed Raleek Brown to help rebuild their running back room, and he alone would've given the team a star rusher like they hadn't had in 2025. Steve Sarkisian then reeled in the top wide receiver in the Transfer Portal, Cam Coleman, and if that wasn't enough, just minutes later, he flipped Hollywood Smothers away from Alabama. Landing the top wide receiver in the Transfer Portal and the 2nd ranked running back is the biggest statement possible.

The most likely to be a package deal: James Smith and Qua Russaw - Ohio State

Coming out of High School, James Smith and Qua Russaw appeared to be a package deal, and it turned out to be true as both landed at Alabama. This offseason, once one decided to leave Alabama, everyone knew that the other domino was going to fall. Then James Smith and Qua Russaw visited the same school, committing to Ohio State.