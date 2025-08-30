Dave Portnoy makes his Big Noon Kickoff introduction like a villain

On one side of Ohio State's campus, thousands are gathered around to give a legendary send off to one of the most beloved figures in College Football history as Lee Corso joins ESPN's College GameDay for one final show. On the other side of campus, the Buckeyes faithful are ready to riot over Big Noon Kickoff's offseason addition.

This offseason, Fox and Barstool Sports signed a deal which brings Social Media personality Dave Portnoy to Big Noon Kickoff. The addition of the most active Michigan superfan has the Buckeyes up in arms and it's already started this week with an argument over whether or not Ohio State banned him from entering the stadium.

Regardless of the ban, Dave Portnoy was joining Big Noon Kickoff for their segments outside of the stadium which was always going to irk the Buckeyes. The way in which Dave Portnoy arrived on set will only push Ohio State fans further toward hating him.

Dave Portnoy trolls Ohio State fans with entrance

When Dave Portnoy walked out to the Big Noon Kickoff set, he did so by signing Hail to the Victors for all to hear.

THE ONE AND ONLY @stoolpresidente IS HERE



Dave Portnoy arrives in Columbus singing "The Victors" pic.twitter.com/UQLVMPHMB7 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025

The boos and the screaming are impossible to drown out, yet the team at Fox has to love it as Dave Portnoy is creating the stir they likely hoped he would when they brought him into the fold. The entrance wasn't the only time in which Dave Portnoy decided to make Ohio State fans go nuts as he went on a fiery tirade about the so-called "Hammer" the NCAA was going to hit Michigan with.

🗣️ @stoolpresidente is welcomed by loud Boos in Columbus pic.twitter.com/Q560cPH7hh — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025

It's going to be interesting to see what Dave Portnoy is like on the show when it isn't a show at the biggest rivalry in the sport as it's easy to send the crowd into a frenzy but, it's also not a great product to watch.

