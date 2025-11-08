Dave Portnoy trolls the SEC - while in Starkville, Mississippi

Part of the College Football season this year has been Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports' involvement with Fox and Big Noon Kickoff. In an effort to appeal to a wider fanbase and to try and close the gap between College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff, Fox brought Portnoy on as his massive following would help the show.

The biggest issue for Big Noon Kickoff is the fact that Dave Portnoy hasn't been on the show every week this season. Ohio State wouldn't allow Dave Portnoy in the stadium for Texas Vs Ohio State setting a precedent for the season.

This weekend as the Big Noon Kickoff team was in Iowa City for Iowa Vs Oregon, Dave Portnoy had to travel elsewhere.

Dave Portnoy trolls from the only place that will welcome him

While his partners at Fox were preparing the Country for the Big Ten clash between Oregon and Iowa, Dave Portnoy and the Barstool College Football Show were in Starkville for Georgia Vs Mississippi State.

Even though the school and Starkville welcomed Portnoy and his team for the game while the Big Ten shut him out, Dave Portnoy still decided to take a shot at the SEC.

"Sometimes the SEC walks around like their poop don't stink."@stoolpresidente makes his thoughts about the SEC know loud and clear 😂 pic.twitter.com/P8rZBgAF6a — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 8, 2025

Dave Portnoy decided to take a shot at the SEC, declaring BYU vs Texas Tech a big game while declaring that the Big 12 can play with the SEC even if the SEC looks down at them.

The decision to take a shot at the conference that's actually allowing you to their game is certainly a choice by Portnoy. In the SEC, we see schools and Commissioner Greg Sankey defending ESPN in their war with YouTube TV. Meanwhile, Dave Portnoy is live from Mississippi as Fox isn't able to get the Big Ten to put their swords down and allow him into their stadiums.