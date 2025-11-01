Pulling receipts on Greg Sankey during YouTube TV dispute will make SEC fans cringe

In a weekend filled with pivotal College Football games that will determine the race for the College Football Playoff, the biggest story may be unfolding off the field. This weekend, thousands of College Football fans aren't able to watch some of the biggest games as a contract dispute between YouTube and Disney, which controls the ESPN Networks and ABC, has left some of the biggest games off of YouTube TV.

Fans are rightfully outraged as they spend a ton of money to subscribe to YouTube TV, yet they can't watch some of the weekend's biggest games. YouTube TV will get a ton of hate for the dispute, but ESPN and the conferences are just as much to blame.

Greg Sankey looks hypocritical in YouTube TV dispute

As fans around the Country don't have access to the games, some of the SEC schools are speaking out. Several schools have used their platform to speak out against YouTube TV, basically urging them to move to a new streaming service.

We're 3 hours from kickoff on SEC Network but if you are a YouTube TV customer, you no longer have access to your favorite sports on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network and SEC Network+. Fans can take action and keep watching by visiting https://t.co/s0gOQfN1fZ. — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 1, 2025

Among the many who have apparently made the switch to a new streaming provider is SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Problem solved. Plenty of options in this environment (saved a bit while making the change). pic.twitter.com/y7d51aBfUQ — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) November 1, 2025

Greg Sankey is showing that he subscribed to Hulu to watch the SEC games placing the blame on YouTube TV for this dispute. The biggest issue is that we've seen this exact move from Greg Sankey as he sided with ESPN and YouTube TV when DirecTV dealt with a similar dispute against ESPN.

It's clear what Greg Sankey and all of the schools siding with ESPN are doing, and it should reflect poorly on them both. Rather than caring about the fact that the fans are being punished and will end up paying a higher price when a deal is struck, they're siding with the network that pays them $300 million annually to broadcast SEC games.

The SEC was always going to side with their partner, but when they do it time and time again, and the common denominator is always Disney/ESPN, it becomes clear where the issue really lies. At the end of the day, everyone will win in this dispute except for the fans, which shouldn't be the case, as everyone else will make more money.