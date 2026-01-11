Deion Sanders may have found his next two-way star in Tennessee transfer Boo Carter

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes needed to go out and attack the Transfer Portal after an abysmal 3-9 season. The biggest reason that Colorado fell apart was the fact that they didn't have the NFL-level talent that they had after losing Travis Hunter, Sheduer Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr, LeJohntay Wester, and more.

This offseason, Deion Sanders needed to go out and bring in high-level players who can help him get back on track in the Big 12. The Buffaloes did just that, landing Santana Hopper, Ezra Christiansen, and Liona Lefau, but that couldn't be the end of Deion Sanders' haul.

Boo Carter is the best addition possible for Deion Sanders

When Boo Carter and Tennessee appeared close to parting ways before the 2025 season, Colorado was the program constantly named a potential landing spot. On Saturday Night, Deion Sanders finally got his guy as Boo Carter is transferring to Colorado.

Boo Carter can play both cornerback and safety, making him a great addition to the back of the defense as he instantly becomes the best piece in the back of the defense. Carter has played a ton in the STAR role, but Colorado could feel good playing him in a variety of places. The Buffaloes lost a top safety in Tawfiq Byard and adding Carter helps replace his impact.

Boo Carter ranks as the 2nd best safety in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Where Carter makes the most underrated impact is with his ability as a returner which will help transform the Buffaloes special teams units. As a Freshman, Boo Carter was named to the All-SEC team as a return specialist.

Deion Sanders may even have his newest version of Travis Hunter in Boo Carter, as he's expressed a desire to play offense in the past. Playing Carter at receiver and defensive back could be a massive resource for the Buffaloes as he's talented enough to make an impact at both positions, especially with how Sanders has managed Hunter doing it.