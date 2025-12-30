2026 Transfer Portal Rankings: Evaluating college football’s top transfer safeties

Having an elite safety can be a gamechanger for a college football team as they can clean plays up on the back end of the defense while the truly elite players become chess pieces. In the past two Transfer Portal cycles we've seen elite safeties change a team as Caleb Downs helped Ohio State win the National Championship while Dillon Thieneman and Zechariah Poyser are looking to do the same.

The Transfer Portal picked up it's headliner at the safety position before the season even ended as Boo Carter and Tennessee parted ways. The former All-SEC player will command the strongest market of any of the safeties on the market, but there could still be a flood of entries.

Where should your program look for its ballhawk or enforcer at the safety position? That all depends on whether you prefer a proven player from the Power 4 or a lesser-known playmaker with all the upside to become the next Bishop Fitzgerald who went from 3-star recruit to Consensus All-American. Taking into consideration proven production, eligibility, potential, and more, these are your official Saturday Blitz 2026 transfer safety rankings:

Last rankings update: 10:00 a.m. ET, 12/30/2025

1. Boo Carter - Tennessee

This summer, when Boo Carter was absent from Tennessee, it looked like the star defensive back could be leaving Knoxville. Instead, Carter returned to play for the Volunteers before parting ways with the program in November. After being a standout for the Vols as a freshman, Carter saw his role on defense significantly reduced.

In the past, Carter has wanted to play on both sides, which could be a possibility at his next program. Carter will look to return to his freshman form when he recorded 38 tackles, a sack, and an interception, earning 3rd team All-SEC honors.

2. Tawfiq Byard - Colorado

Tawfiq Byard started his career at USF, but after a breakout Redshirt Freshman season, he made the jump to Colorado for the 2025 season. This season, Byard was one of the bright spots on a struggling team, racking up 79 tackles, 4 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles, an interception, and half of a sack. Byard is exceptional in coverage and should draw significant Power 4 interest with the potential to reunite with Alex Golesh at Auburn.

3. Tyler Brown - James Madison

The James Madison Dukes will lose one of their defensive stars as safety Tyler Brown announced his intentions to transfer. This season, Brown racked up 80 tackles, a sack, an interception, and 6 pass defenses, helping lead the Dukes to the College Football Playoff. The only concern will be whether Brown will take a step back against tougher competition, but he was exceptional in coverage and tackling this season.

4. Edwin Joseph - Florida State

One of the few bright spots at times for the Florida State Seminoles was the play of Redshirt Sophomore safety Edwin Joseph. Playing Nickel, Strong Safety, and Slot Cornerback, Joseph racked up 37 tackles, a forced fumble, 3 interceptions, and 5 pass defenses. Joseph will need to improve in coverage, but he has significant upside after his first season with significant playing time.

5. JaDon Blair - Notre Dame

After just one season in South Bend, JaDon Blair is entering the Transfer Portal with four seasons of eligibility remaining. Blair was a highly sought-after recruit, and he'll have a big market made up of programs that wanted him out of High School. The Notre Dame star has the size and build of a player like Kyle Hamilton, and he could be a star in the right defense.

6. Derek Williams - Texas

Derek Williams had an up-and-down tenure at Texas as injuries cost him most of the 2024 season when he was expected to become a vital piece of the defense. After starting the Texas game this season, Williams was mostly a reserve, playing 204 snaps this season. Williams should have a strong transfer market with SEC experience playing free safety and some nickel.

7. Corey Myrick - Southern Miss

One of the best Group of 5 players trying to take the jump to the Power 4 this offseason is Southern Miss safety Corey Myrick. This season, Myrick showed that he's a well-rounded player with solid play in coverage and against the run. Given that Myrick is only a Sophomore, he's a great player to take a chance on as he could develop over his time at his next program.

8. Jasper Beeler - Northern Illinois

Jasper Beeler started his career at Saginaw Valley State before making the jump to the FBS level with Northern Illinois this season. Beeler arrived as a well rounded safety, allowing just 12 catches on 23 targets for 121 yards and 3 touchdowns. He'll need to continue improving, but Beeler showed enough upside for a Power 4 program to take a risk on him.

9. Lyrik Rawls - Kansas

Kansas star Lyrik Rawls will enter the Transfer Portal with a season of eligibility remaining giving teams a veteran option to continue on the back end. Rawls has four seasons of Big 12 experience after starting his career at Oklahoma State. Rawls is a strong tackler and capable in coverage, giving him a chance to take a jump next season.

10. Christian Harrison - Cincinnati

After starting his career at Tennessee, Christian Harrison spent the season at Cincinnati looking to prove that he's a starting-caliber safety. The season was a massive success for Harrison as he played the second-most snaps on the defense. Harrison will now enter the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining and will be highly sought after by top Power 4 programs.