Deion Sanders summed up the Brendan Sorsby controversy perfectly

The entire college football world has their attention turned to Lubbock, Texas as Brendan Sorsby continues to be the biggest storyline of the offseason. When it was first revealed that Brendan Sorsby was entering treatment for gambling addiction amid an NCAA investigation, everyone realized the story could change the sport forever.

The NCAA quickly ruled Brendan Sorsby ineligible, but with the fact that we've seen college football become a courtroom drama, it was far from over. Brendan Sorsby has since been granted an injunction against the NCAA which will seemingly allow for him to play in 2026. The Big 12 is now looking to enforce their rules with the decision to file a complaint seeking a declaratory judgement.

The entire college football world appears to be against Brendan Sorsby playing next season, except for the fans of the Red Raiders. Among those who have the biggest gripe should be the schools in the Big 12 who will actually have to compete against Texas Tech with a player who clearly broke the rules.

Deion Sanders sounds off on the Brendan Sorsby contoversy

Before the latest court ruling which granted Brendan Sorsby an injunction allowing him to play this season, Deion Sanders was interviewed by the Associated Press where he summed up the Brendan Sorsby controversy perfectly.

"Somebody's gambling on a sport they're playing? You don't think there's something wrong with that?" Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders' point on the situation is perfect and it speaks perfectly to the level of denial that Texas Tech fans have shown. The likes of Cody Campbell and many other Red Raiders supporters have acted like there's nothing wrong with what Brendan Sorsby did. While it couldn't be clearer that Sorsby crossed a major ethical line, anyone who points that out is being gaslit.

There are countless examples of players gambling on their own games, and in each one the players were punished. The infamous Blacksox Scandal resulted in bans, Pete Rose was banished from the MLB, and other college athletes were ruled ineligible over the years.

Brendan Sorsby is seeking treatment for his addiction, and that's a journey everyone hopes is succesful for him. At the same time, it's easy to see that there's a major issue with Sorsby breaking arguably the biggest rule across every sport, and only getting a two game suspension rather than the punishment everyone knows he should face which is losing his eligiblity.