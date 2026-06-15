The 10 college football coaches and players facing the most pressure in 2026

The 2026-27 college football season continues to inch closer as Summer practices are right around the corner. The elimination of the Spring Transfer Portal window killed some of the drama in the sport, but it also allowed some of the storylines from the Winter and the past season creating unique drama that will make this season even more exciting.

This offseason, we saw one of the craziest coaching carousels in a long time headlined by figures like Lane Kiffin and James Franklin. Star players in the Transfer Portal continue to drive a high asking price, and they need to deliver on the potential to make the price paid worth it.

Pressure can come in many different ways in college football, as it's not always about coaches on the hot seat, but also coaches looking to get over the hump. Heading into the season, there are 10 figures tasked with delivering on potentially the most pressure in their careers.

The 10 college football figures under the most pressure in 2026

10. Deion Sanders - Colorado

When Deion Sanders first arrived in college football, he was the main topic of discussion for better or worse. Travis Hunter and both of Sanders' sons have since graduated to the NFL, and the buzz has died down while the results have also taken a significant turn for the worse. After an abysmal season, the question may become how long both Colorado and Sanders want to continue this partnership.

The Big 12 is only getting tougher, led by Texas Tech's major investment into buying a championship caliber roster. If the Buffaloes don't show signs of improvement this season, it's going to create some big questions on both sides around the future of the program.

9. Dan Lanning - Oregon

Dan Lanning's job is more than secure in Eugene, especially coming off a pair of trips to the College Football Playoff with a Big Ten Championship. Where the pressure surrounding Dan Lanning arises is with the fact that this may be the best roster he has ever had at Oregon, and it could be the best chance to finally win Oregon a National Championship.

Getting Dante Moore, Matayo Uiagalelei, and A'Mauri Washington to all pass up being potential 1st round picks to play another season was a major win for this roster. Add in the elite pieces the Ducks brought in via the portal, and the players expected to take the next step, and it's truly National Championship or bust.

8. Lincoln Riley - USC

For how much buzz the move to steal Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma drew, the results have been very underwhelming for USC. After a solid 11-3 start to his tenure, Riley has since gone 24-15 with a 16-11 record in two seasons in the Big Ten and one season in the Pac 12. Heading into 2026, it's time for Lincoln Riley to make the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans have spent big on recruiting classes and top transfers, and the roster is entirely made up of players Riley's brought in. Indiana just showed that it doesn't take long to flip a program's fate, and if Riley struggles this season, it could end his tenure much sooner than anyone would've expected when the move was made.

7. Steve Sarkisian - Texas

After having all the hype last offseason, Steve Sarkisian heads into 2026 with likely the best roster in the country. Arch Mania will run wild again with the latest Manning looking to become a 1st round pick, and a potential Heisman Trophy winner. Coming into the season with the top ranking and failing to make the Playoff was underwhelming, and it'd be a massive flop to not at least make a deep run this year with how much has been invested in the roster.

6. Luke Fickell - Wisconsin

Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst, looking for higher upside, and they've instead experienced a much lower floor with Luke Fickell. The Badgers are just 17-21 under Fickell, with a 10-17 record in Big Ten play with back-to-back losing seasons. This offseason, Fickell was seemingly saved by Wisconsin admitting he hadn't been given enough resources, but he needs to start showing signs of improvement.

5. Dabo Swinney - Clemson

One of the biggest questions heading into the season will be whether or not this is Dabo Swinney's last ride at Clemson as well as in college football. Swinney has never been a fan of the NIL and Transfer Portal era, and after a wildly underwhelming season, the pressure is mounting. Clemson may never return to the place as the power of college football, but if Dabo wants to keep coaching, he needs a bounce-back season.

4. Bill Belichick - North Carolina

The person who should be the happiest about the way that the offseason has unfolded should be Bill Belichick. After being the talk of the offseason last year, North Carolina's first season under Belichick's leadership was an absolute mess. After going 4-8 with just a 2-6 record in ACC play, the Tar Heels will need to show promise, or the experiment could quickly end.

3. Mike Norvell - Florida State

After Jordan Travis' heartbreaking injury and Florida State's College Football Playoff snub, things have gone downhill quickly for Mike Norvell. Over the last two seasons, Florida State has gone just 7-17 with a 3-13 record in ACC play. Norvell was lucky to survive a second straight disaster season, and if he can't get the program heading back in the right direction, he'll need a miracle to get another chance.

2. Lane Kiffin - LSU

At the end of the regular season, Lane Kiffin took the college football world hostage as many wondered if he'd stay at Ole Miss or dart for greener pastures. Leaving Ole Miss with the Rebels heading to the College Football Playoff made Lane Kiffin a major enemy, and now he'll face instant pressure to win big.

The LSU Tigers spared no expense when it came to building a coaching staff, front office, and roster. Lane Kiffin took the leap of faith because he felt the Tigers gave him a better chance to win National Championships, and he'll have a roster with that level of talent as soon as he takes the field this season.

1. Brendan Sorsby - Texas Tech

If Brendan Sorsby does end up playing for Texas Tech this season, he's going to face arguably the most pressure any player has had. Given the fact that the NCAA ruled Brendan Sorsby ineligible, yet an injunction will allow him to play next season, and just how much everyone disagrees with it, he's going to have a target on his back.

Every stadium will boo Brendan Sorsby, and he'll be the target of a ton of chants, signs in the crowd, and jokes if he struggles. Add in the fact that Brendan Sorsby will have a ton of questions to face from NFL front offices, and he's going to need to find a way to put this behind him, and deliver a steller season on the field.