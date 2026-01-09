Demond Williams Jr is returning to Washington in bizarre Transfer Portal twist

If you're a Washington Huskies fan with a Demond Williams Jr jersey, hopefully you didn't throw it out yet. Earlier this week, the Huskies star quarterback announced he'd be entering the Transfer Portal just days after agreeing to a new deal with Washington. Just days later, Demond Williams Jr has reversed course, and he'll now return to the program.

Demond Williams announces that he is returning to Washington. pic.twitter.com/QIEuEbZHkD — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 9, 2026

Demond Williams Jr's return to Washington is a forced marriage

When Demond Williams Jr entered the Transfer Portal and turned his back on the program, it was impossible to see a world where he returned. In his statement, Williams had to apologize for taking away from Mia Hamant's celebration of life which was a point of contention with Washington fans as his teammates were in attendance as was most of the school.

Those upset with the timing of his announcement include Amber Fisch, the wife of Washington head coach Jedd Fish.

So... the Demond Williams situation is getting crazy -- this is HC Jedd Fisch's wife reacting on IG, to a Dave Portnoy reel about the state of college football. pic.twitter.com/uGlN8r4rCd — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithFOX13) January 7, 2026

On Thursday, it appeared that Demond Williams Jr may truly leave when he was dropped by his agent who's also the agent for Jedd Fisch.

Wasserman Football’s Doug Hendrickson has ended the relationship with Demond Williams



Williams is now in the transfer portal and has no agent to rep him pic.twitter.com/DYwmj3y4Mu — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 8, 2026

On Thursday Night, Jedd Fisch and Washington Athletic Director Pat Chun even had to release statements on the decision to allow Demond Williams Jr to return.

Statements from Head Coach Jedd Fisch and UW Director of Athletics Pat Chun. pic.twitter.com/gq7wDL0cn5 — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 9, 2026

Demond Williams Jr returning to Washington is clearly because he had no other choices, not because he truly wanted to come back. The signed deal kept Williams from going anywhere else without paying significant penalties otherwise, he'd likely be in the Transfer Portal.

Washington had to choose between taking one of the best quarterbacks in the sport back or choosing to dip into the Transfer Portal after almost every top signal caller is off the board. The teammates now have to accept the quarterback who tried to leave them back into the locker room which will almost certainly go over poorly.