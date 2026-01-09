Pete Thamel drops bombshell Demond Williams update right before Miami vs Ole Miss

In the era of the Transfer Portal, NIL, and Revenue Sharing, it's impossible to say that we're ever seeing something that's shocking. That, however, changed this week when Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr announced he'd be entering the Transfer Portal just 4 days after he signed a new deal with the Huskies.

The story has taken the country by storm, as the idea that a quarterback would abruptly leave just 4 days after signing a new deal speaks to the chaos of this modern era of college football. Everyone assumed the move by Williams killed the relationship, as his decision drew a ton of hate from the Washington fanbase.

Demond Williams Jr may return like nothing ever happened

On Thursday, it truly started to seem like Demond Williams Jr was going to force his way out of Washington. The Huskies' star was fired by his agent, who is also Jedd Fisch's agent before hiring Darren Heitner who is the same attorney defending Xavier Lucas in a similar battle between Wisconsin and Miami.

I have been retained as legal counsel for Demond Williams Jr. We have no public comment at this time. Updates will be provided as appropriate. — Darren Heitner (@heitner) January 8, 2026

Fans awaiting the kickoff in the Fiesta Bowl were then shocked as Pete Thamel reported that Demond Williams Jr may be returning to Washington.

Here’s our @CollegeGameDay hit that includes UW QB Demond Williams leaning to returning to Washington. Decision is imminent. pic.twitter.com/sSYZG9iwmH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2026

The report was then confirmed by On3 indicating that the star quarterback may be returning to Washington after all.

Sources tell @On3sports that QB Demond Williams Jr. and Washington have been in dialogue throughout Thursday.



Williams is leaning toward a return to Washington, but nothing is official or done. https://t.co/kmRKb1HOs6 pic.twitter.com/i54kCZ4CS6 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 9, 2026

The news is truly stunning as it appeared that Demond Williams Jr burned every bridge by turning on the Huskies. It's impossible to believe that Washington is just going to welcome Williams back with open arms after he just tried to force his way out days after signing a contract.

The fanbase has already made their feelings known about Williams once he left, and it's going to be hard for them to fully root for him knowing he tried to leave. The same can be said for his teammates and coaching staff, knowing that he tried to up and leave the program for greener pastures.

Regardless of how this story ends up playing out, it'll be truly stunning either way he decides to declare. On one hand, Washington could just allow a quarterback who tried to leave right back into the program like nothing happened. On the other hand, we could see a legal battle like we've never seen before reshaping the sport.