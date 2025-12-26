Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft: Retooling the roster after Playoff elimination

On Thursday Night, the Detroit Lions hopes of returning to the Playoffs came to a shocking end losing to a Vikings team led by Max Brosmer. After entering the season as Super Bowl front runners, the offseason begins early for this team and it’s going to be a pivotal period for a franchise with a Super Bowl window that's slowly closing.

After building this team up through the NFL Draft, the Lions haven’t hit on their picks at a high enough level making this an important draft. The Lions need to leave the offseason with an influx of young, cheap talent as some of the pieces that fit that bill have become more expensive.

Aidan Hutchinson lands a talented partner in 7 Round Mock Draft

16. Detroit Lions: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

One of the biggest issues for the Detroit Lions has been finding a consistent edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Al-Quadin Muhammad's breakout season will likely make him to expensive to keep turning the Lions to the Draft. David Bailey has been stellar for Texas Tech, and pairing him with Hutchinson will allow him the chance to develop early with 1-on-1 matchups.

49. Detroit Lions: Chris Johnson - Cornerback - San Diego State

The Detroit Lions haven't been nearly good enough in the secondary over the past few seasons as the early draft picks haven't quite lived up to their potential yet. Chris Johnson is on the smaller side, but he's been arguably the best cornerback in college football in 2025. Adding another young cornerback to the room only creates competition and should further drive development in the unit.

117. Detroit Lions: Sam Hecht - Center - Kansas State

Things for the Lions have gotten so bad at the center position that Frank Ragnow nearly came out of retirement to help the team. Sam Hecht would be a great addition for the Lions as a two-year starter with solid play strength. Hecht won't wow anyone as a prospect, but he can add another reliable piece to an offensive line needing help at center.

134. Detroit Lions: Zakee Wheatley - Safety - Penn State

Injuries to Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch decimated the Lions secondary this season dealing another blow to a secondary that couldn't afford it. The Lions will need to continue adding depth to the room, and Penn State star Zakee Wheatley has the experience and talent to be a depth piece when needed early on.

156. Detroit Lions: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

Adding reliable pass rushers in the NFC North is going to be critical for winning the division over the next decade. Akheem Mesidor isn't nearly as hyped as his teammate Rueben Bain Jr, but he's a more polished pass rusher who could step in and instantly play in passing situations.

206. Detroit Lions: Daylen Everette - Cornerback - Georgia

The Lions will continue to try and rebuild their secondary, it should be one of the biggest focuses of the offseason. In the Draft, you often need to bet on pedigree and traits which is what Daylen Everette may be as a prospect. The former 5-star recruit has shown a ton of potential at Georgia, but he hasn't fully put it all together to become an elite cornerback.

209. Detroit Lions: DeMonte Capehart - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

As the Lions look to get better on defense, there's no such thing as having too many run stoppers. DeMonte Capehart has been elite for Clemson against the run, allowing all of the Tigers pass rushers to pin their ears back. Capehart still has a ton of upside to grow, but he's a late round pick with a high floor.

219. Detroit Lions: Riley Mahlman - Offensive Tackle - Wisconsin

The Lions haven't brought Dan Skipper onto the field nearly as much this season, and there's a reason why as he's struggled mightily. As the Lions look to find a more reliable and cheaper swing tackle, Wisconsin's Riley Mahlman would be a great fit. Mahlman has the size to grow into a solid player while his experience should allow him to help make an impact early next season for a team looking to make the Playoffs.