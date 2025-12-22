Miami has all the right ingredients to shock the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff is set as the teams will now regroup over the Holiday before an all out push for the National Championship. While the first round wasn't all that exciting with half of the games being blowouts, but now that the Group of 5 teams are out of the way, the matchups are incredible.

Arguably the most interesting game of the Quarterfinals is the matchup between Miami and Ohio State. Ohio State showed they have some flaws with their loss to Indiana while Miami just won a slugfest against Texas A&M.

Miami has what it takes to shock Ohio State

Coming into this game, everyone's going to look at the fact that Miami only scored 10 points and how much talent Ohio State has, and pencil the Buckeyes into the next round. While Indiana is a solid team and Ohio State could've won the game, the matchup should serve as a blueprint for every team looking to upset the Buckeyes.

Indiana was able to slow Ohio State's offense thanks to the pressure they put on Julian Sayin racking up 5 sacks. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate combined for 189 yards and a score, but they weren't nearly as impactful as they could've been as Sayin didn't have the time to beat the defense deep.

While Curt Cignetti's team has built a dominant defensive front, they aren't nearly as scary as what Miami has up front. Rueben Bain Jr is the best edge rusher in the country, and he proved it racking up 3 sacks against Texas A&M

Massive third down sack from Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. Just look at him convert speed to power.



Came into today top 10 in the country in pressures and pass rush win rate

On the opposite side of Bain, Miami may have a better pure pass rusher in Akheem Mesidor who added 1.5 sacks to his season total against Texas A&M.

What a day for Miami ED Akheem Mesidor (38 pass rush snaps):



• 10.5 total pressures

• 9 hurries

• 1.5 sacks



Riser… pic.twitter.com/Zq8HVdykhd — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) December 20, 2025

If Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor can continue to apply pressure at an incredible rate, it's going to give everyone a ton of problems. We saw at the end of the game, Marcel Reed saw pressure coming from the right side of the line, and it ended the game as he rushed the throw resulting in an interception.

In the Big Ten Championship Game, Julian Sayin was not the same passer we saw all season long when he was under pressure. Sayin was pressured 11 times taking 5 sacks while going just 2-6 passing for 58 yards. If Miami can apply the same pressure with it's front 4, it's going to throw the Buckeyes offense out of rhythm.

The Miami Hurricanes aren't going to win Playoff games in the prettiest fashion, but they're going to ensure their opponents don't either. Miami is going to do everything in it's power to keep these games from becoming shootouts, and it's their best path to victory. Indiana just gave everyone the blueprint by pressuring Sayin, and Miami has the pieces to continue it at a much greater rate.