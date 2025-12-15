Diego Pavia addresses the backlash, apologizes for comments made after the Heisman

On Saturday Night, Fernando Mendoza took home the Heisman Trophy after leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated regular season and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Every player grows up dreaming of winning the Heisman, and when a candidate falls short of that goal, it's expected that they aren't going to be thrilled. Diego Pavia certainly felt like he was robbed and let his comments be known.

After the Heisman Ceremony, Diego Pavia shared a photo with his teammates, taking a direct shot at the Heisman Trophy voters.

Diego Pavia… “F- All the voters”



A direct quote. pic.twitter.com/XTmEixe4SL — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) December 14, 2025

After the ceremony was over, Diego Pavia went out to celebrate his great season and being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. At the event, Pavia was partying with a sign aimed at Indiana, likely because Fernando Mendoza, the Indiana quarterback, beat him out for the award.

Diego Pavia partying with a “F**k Indiana” sign after losing the Heisman to Fernando Mendoza.



It has become abundantly clear that this dude is the absolute worst. pic.twitter.com/fknFLgE4hs — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 14, 2025

Diego Pavia responds to the backlash with statement and apology

On Sunday Night, after seeing the backlash he received for his actions, Diego Pavia released a heartfelt apology and statement directly apologizing to the Heisman voters and Fernando Mendoza.

Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the… — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) December 15, 2025

It's totally understandable that Diego Pavia, who's shown every time he plays that this game means the most to him, that he'd be disappointed in the loss. Pavia has put together two incredible seasons, and while he won't take home the Heisman, he'll forever be known as the quarterback who turned a struggling Vanderbilt program around.

In the end, the voting wasn't nearly as close as Diego Pavia or anyone expected, as Fernando Mendoza picked up 2,362 total votes to Pavia's 1,435.

Diego Pavia has become one of the biggest storylines in the sport over the past two seasons, and he certainly had a case for the award. We'll get to see Diego Pavia lead the Commodores one last time in the Reliaquest Bowl before he looks to make an impact in the NFL.