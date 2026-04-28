Diego Pavia finally gets his chance inking major deal with the Baltimore Ravens

The past few days had been a rough stretch for Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia starting at the NFL Draft. The entire 7 round of the NFL Draft took place, and Diego Pavia didn't hear his name called. When undrafted free agents started to fly off the board, Diego Pavia remained unsigned which was more surprising than the fact that he didn't get picked.

Then Diego Pavia was invited to tryout for the Ravens at Mini-Camp which atleast gave him an opportunity to earn a job. On Tuesday, Pavia's future with the Ravens was then put into question when the team signed UConn's Joe Fagnano to a 3-year contract. It turns out that Fagnano's future wasn't a roadblock for the Commodoes star.

Diego Pavia inks promising 3-year deal with the Ravens

On Tuesday Afternoon, Diego Pavia was finally given his chance to make an NFL roster signing a 3-year contract with the Ravens.

Ravens are signing former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to a three-year deal, per source. Pavia was supposed to try out this weekend, but the Ravens signed him in advance. pic.twitter.com/UfDEabnXo4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano will now both have a chance to make the Ravens roster, but the path to serious playing time is blocked as Lamar Jackson is the starter and Tyler Huntley in place as the backup. Even serving a depth role over the next few seasons would be great for Diego Pavia's future.

One of the biggest concerns with Diego Pavia is that he could be a distraction with how much attention he'll draw as a backup quarterback. Given how loud the opinions are on Lamar Jackson, having a quarterback like Pavia to draw some of the attention may actually be welcomed by the Ravens.

Pavia quickly became one of the biggest stars in college football the past two seasons, helping Vanderbilt contend in the SEC. This season, Pavia went 267-378 (70.6%), 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns with 8 interceptions while rushing for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns.