Diego Pavia's NFL hopes now even more complicated after Ravens QB move

The last several days have been tough sledding for former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia as he looks to make the NFL. The entire 2026 NFL Draft came and went, and Diego Pavia didn't hear his name called, meaning he'd have to start his career as an undrafted free agent. While he was already in an uphill battle, things seemingly got worse when no one signed Pavia as a UDFA.

Pavia had accepted an invitation from the Ravens to attend their minicamp giving him a chance to move closer to signing a deal. The biggest issue became that the Ravens also were bringing in UConn QB Joe Fagnano to try and earn a roster spot.

Joe Fagnano's Ravens deal marks serious trouble for Diego Pavia

On Tuesday Morning, the Baltimore Ravens signed Joe Fagnano to a 3-year deal, seemingly making him a long-term plan for the franchise.

Source: #Ravens agree to 3-year deal with QB Joe Fagnano from UConn. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2026

Any hopes that Diego Pavia had of making the Ravens roster, and sticking around long-term now look bleak. Lamar Jackson and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley are locked in place while Fagnano now looks like the long-term developmental quarterback for this new regime.

As Diego Pavia looks to land in the NFL, the options continue to dwindle as teams around the league have mostly figured out their quarterback rooms. Pavia could certainly get an invite to another minicamp, but he may have to wait until this Summer when Training Camps begin to find his way onto a roster.

The best option for Diego Pavia remains finding a way to get more film between now and the NFL Training Camp. The UFL and owner Mike Repole seem very willing to sign Pavia, and if he were to impress in the role, he could quickly land himself in a much better position than appears available at the moment.