Diego Pavia given piece of humble pie with NFL tryout being his last hope

The 2026 NFL draft is officially in the books as Saturday wrapped up the three day event that takes the off-season by storm. 100s of players were selected in the draft, there are hundreds more were disappointed when their names weren’t called. Being drafted isn’t the end of the road as there’s been plenty of 1st round busts while undrafted players have carved out lengthy NFL careers.

Among the many disappointed players was Vanderbilt quarterback, Diego Pavia. After helping lead the Commodores to College Football Playoff contention, the star quarterback went undrafted.

While many are signing deals as undrafted free agents, Diego Pavia will have a much different path to trying to earn his way into the NFL.

Diego Pavia is forced to try out in humbling message from the NFL

As many of his peers signed deals to make it to NFL training camps as Undrafted Free Agents, Diego Pavia will have to try out at Rookie Minicamp to try and make his way to Training Camp.

Vanderbilt undrafted free agent QB Diego Pavia accepted an invitation to next weekend’s minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. pic.twitter.com/5nBIH1rHc7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2026

There’s no doubt that Diego Pavia has the talent to make it to a camp, but he’s going to need to prepare himself to be a backup. Teams don’t like when a backup quarterback brings distractions which will be the case with Pavia, and it hurt others like Cam Newton and Tim Tebow.

While NFL teams will be concerned with things like Diego Pavia's height and some of the arm strength elements, we've already seen him win with those issues. The biggest thing he can fix is trying to lay low rather than bringing a ton of attention to himself. Landing with an organization like the Ravens with a star quarterback in Lamar Jackson may be the best case as it'll allow Pavia to develop behind the scenes rather than concerning a team with an unproven quarterback.