Mike Repole calls for Diego Pavia to join the UFL after humbling NFL Draft process

While hundreds of college football stars heard their names called this weekend during the 2026 NFL Draft, there were plenty of notable omissions. The biggest name to get snubbed this weekend was Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Not only did Diego Pavia fail to get drafted, but he wasn't even signed as an undrafted free agent as he'll try to earn his way to an NFL training camp through a tryout with the Baltimore Ravens.

Diego Pavia was the driving force behind a program resurgence for Vanderbilt, but NFL teams have concerns. Pavia is an undersized quarterback who's older with how long he was in college, but he still could've been picked if not for other concerns. NFL teams don't like a backup quarterback that draws a ton of attention, and it likely took Pavia off a ton of team's draft boards.

Diego Pavia was offered the perfect chance to silence critics

While the tryout with the Baltimore Ravens can get Pavia to an NFL training camp, he'll only be truly showcasing himself to one team. The perfect opportunity for Diego Pavia would be playing spring football, and showing what he could do a step above the college level.

After Pat McAfee made the case for Diego Pavia to join the UFL, the league's owner Mike Repole declared that he'd sign Diego Pavia, and start him this weekend.

Thanks Pat, I agree!!!!



Year 1, we’re focused on getting it right.

Right city.

Right stadium.

Right fanbase.



Players like Pavia???

No brainer for the @TheUFL .

I’d sign him tomorrow and start him this weekend. 😂



Year 2., we go bigger.

More talent.

More big name brand… https://t.co/q0EGwUvp2t — Repole Stable (@RepoleStable) April 27, 2026

If Diego Pavia is serious about trying to carve out a long NFL career, and eventually becoming a starter, taking the chance feels like a no-brainer. Putting together an impressive spring season could open up far more options than a tryout to have a chance at making the Ravens training camp roster.

Playing in the UFL would also dispel some of the conversation around Diego Pavia having an ego that would distract from a team. There's very little downside to the Commodores star taking a chance to prove himself, which will make it interesting to see if he'll take Repole and the UFL up on their offer.