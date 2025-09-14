DJ Lagway can no longer be a concern when deciding Billy Napier's fate

When the Florida Gators were considering firing Billy Napier last season, the main concern for Florida Gators fans was that DJ Lagway could transfer. It only took DJ Lagway a few games of showing potential to win over the fanbase and most of the media with the notion that he could be one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Being the coach that recruited DJ Lagway ended up being Billy Napier’s saving grace even if Lagway hadn’t guaranteed that he’d leave if Billy Napier was fired.

This season has been a disaster for the Florida Gators and it looks like the decision to keep Napier wasted another season. The Florida fans can blame Billy Napier all they want for this season being a failure but, this season is just as much on Lagway if not he’s even more to blame.

Through 3 games, DJ Lagway has completed 71% of his passes for 629 yards and 5 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. Against Long Island, Lagway completed 83.3% of his passes with 3 touchdowns and no turnovers. Once the Gators have started to face serious opponents, DJ Lagway's production has fallen off significantly.

In the loss to USF, Lagway completed just 69.7% of his passes with a touchdown and an interception as the offense clearly looked out of sync. Against LSU, DJ Lagway could've erased any doubt and put together a great performance but, he instead completed just 67.4% of his passes with a touchdown and a stunning 5 interceptions.

DJ LAGWAY THROWS HIS 5TH INTERCEPTION OF THE NIGHT 😱 pic.twitter.com/iAlaByoqpM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2025

If the Florida Gators are considering pulling the plug on Billy Napier, you can't be concerned about whether or not DJ Lagway will leave. While Lagway has shown a ton of promise and the ability to make throws that almost no one else can make, he's also shown that he's incredibly inconsistent and the injuries have to be a concern.

Lagway is a raw quarterback at this point and while he could end up progressing to become one of the best in the Country, the Billy Napier led staff may not be the best option to develop Lagway. Last season, when Florida chose to do what it could to keep Lagway it was because there was the promise of him leading the team for two seasons. Now, Lagway is going to be a Junior next season and if he dies put it all together, he's likely off to the NFL.

A program like Florida is always going to bring in elite recruits and at the quarterback position, the Gators will always be an attractive program with the In-State receiving talent Florida brings in. The other key factor is Tramell Jones Jr as the freshman quarterback has shown a ton to be excited about and could be the player that Florida plans to play with if Lagway leaves.

