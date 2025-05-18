DJ Lagway is facing expectations that would even have Tim Tebow struggling

The DJ Lagway hype train isn’t just moving—it’s absolutely flying down the tracks. And it seems like everyone wants a seat, including former Florida legend and national championship-winning coach Urban Meyer.

In a recent podcast appearance, Meyer shared glowing remarks about Florida’s late-season turnaround in 2024, comparing the Gators to his own 2005 team that built momentum heading into a title-winning season the very next year. He also pointed out that he believes Florida is "set up for a great season."

Here’s the thing, though: Lagway hasn’t even started a full season yet, and the expectations on his shoulders are already so massive that even Tim Tebow might struggle to live up to them.

We’re talking about a true freshman who was thrust into the spotlight after Graham Mertz’s injury, and while he absolutely showed flashes of brilliance in Florida’s 5-2 run to end the year, there’s a leap being made that might be a bit too bold.

Multiple national voices are now projecting Florida as a potential top-10 team going into 2025. Some even think the Gators could crash the College Football Playoff. And with all that optimism comes the implication that DJ Lagway is about to become the next Tebow—or possibly surpass him. In addition, there are several analysts who are tabbing Lagway as their top returning quarterback in the country.

Let’s pump the brakes for a second.

The sky-high expectations on DJ Lagway heading into 2025

There’s a lot to like about Lagway. The arm talent. The mobility. The composure. You can see why fans are excited, especially since Florida hasn’t had a game-changer under center in years. He brings an energy and upside that’s been sorely lacking in Gainesville. But the praise he's ggettign this offseason? That's going to be hard to live up to.

Yes, they finished 8-5 in 2024, but let’s not act like they blew the doors off the SEC. They dropped winnable games, they still have major questions on defense, and while Billy Napier deserves credit for steadying the ship, he’s still fighting for long-term job security. This is a program trying to climb back into national relevance—not one that’s already there.

And yet, because Lagway flashed some serious upside and the Gators ended on a hot streak, the expectations have already rocketed through the roof.

Urban Meyer jumping on board only fuels the hype. He’s not wrong in pointing out the momentum and the parallels to 2005. That season laid the groundwork for a title run. But Meyer’s words, intentional or not, contribute to a narrative that DJ Lagway is the guy who must deliver it all—and soon. That’s a lot to ask from a player who hasn’t even opened a season as QB1.

Still, you can feel the shift happening. For the first time in years, there’s legitimate hope in Gainesville. The pieces are slowly coming together. The offense has potential. The recruiting has picked up. And DJ Lagway gives fans a reason to believe again.

But belief and expectation are two very different things.

Lagway should be allowed to develop, make mistakes, and grow into his role. If he happens to lead Florida to a national championship within the next two seasons? Of course he’ll be a legend in Gainesville. But if he doesn’t, that shouldn’t necessarily be seen as failure.

Tim Tebow didn’t carry those kinds of expectations until after he’d proven himself. Lagway is being asked to live up to them before he’s really gotten started.

