DJ Lagway’s breakout could be the blueprint for Billy Napier’s recruiting future

Coming into the 2024 College Football season, the perception was that Billy Napier's bags were already packed, and everyone was waiting for the time to fire him. At one point during the season, it appeared that Napier could be fired at any moment, yet he's still in Gainesville. The reason that Billy Napier is still leading the Gators is the fact that the team found its future in QB DJ Lagway, who led the team to a 6-0 record in games he started and finished.

DJ Lagway has given the Gators a ton of hope for the future and not just the next two seasons he'll likely spend in Gainesville, but beyond if Billy Napier can continue to win with DJ Lagway. The concern would be over what Napier's plan is post DJ Lagway as he's finally having success when he has one of the Nation's best quarterbacks.

The Florida Gators could land their next 5-star quarterback in the near future

The Florida Gators may have found their successor to DJ Lagway, and if Billy Napier can seal the deal it'd be a massive win. Earlier this week, the Florida Gators landed expert predictions to nab 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven who's ranked as the top quarterback in the 2027 class.

According to the Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Elijah Haven is the 15th ranked player in the Country, the top quarterback in the Country, and the 3rd ranked player out of Louisiana. Landing Elijah Haven would give Billy Napier an extra victory as he'd be nabbing an elite quarterback from right out of LSU's backyard.

Billy Napier has one of the easiest pitches to make to Elijah Haven, as he's comparable in size and play style to DJ Lagway. As a 2027 recruit, Haven would likely come in right as DJ Lagway leaves for the NFL, making it possible for Haven to play as a Freshman like Lagway did. Billy Napier went from the hot seat to being in the driver's seat for the Nation's top quarterback, which is an incredible development in Gainesville.

