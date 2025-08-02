DJ Lagway silences injury concerns with one jaw-dropping throw

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the Florida Gators have College Football Playoff hopes after an encouraging end to the season. The hype is driven solely by DJ Lagway who led the Gators to a 6-0 record in games that he started and finished. The concern has been Lagway's injuries as he suffered a hip injury against Georgia that hampered his rushing ability the rest of the year, a shoulder injury that kept him out of Spring camp, and a leg injury which caused concern to start the fall.

The hype around Florida is simple, if DJ Lagway is healthy and on the field, they have a chance to make the College Football Playoff, while without him, the Gators don't have the talent at quarterback to survive. While everyone has been concerned about Lagway, he returned to the field, and on Saturday, he showed everyone that he's healthy and ready to lead this team.

While the play is on air and without a pass rush in DJ Lagway's face, seeing the former 5-star recruit dropping the ball perfectly in the bucket to Eugene Wilson III is an encouraging sight for Gators fans. Eugene Wilson III being on the receiving end adds another exciting wrinkle for the Gators as the star receiver missed most of the 2024 season with an injury and should form an exciting duo with Lagway.

The Gators have a loaded roster around DJ Lagway which is flying under the radar as the quarterback is the biggest factor. The offensive line returns a veteran group headlined by the best center in the Country Jake Slaughter. The defensive front has several potential first round picks which will help elevate the rest of the team.

The key for Florida this season is staying healthy as the injury bug caught them early in 2024 and derailed the season. If Lagway can avoid injury this season, Florida has to be viewed as a team that can win the SEC as he's that talented of a quarterback.

