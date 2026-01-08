DJ Lagway will have every chance to reinvent himself at Baylor

This offseason hasn't been great for Baylor head coach Dave Aranda as he enters the offseason with a ton of pressure to start winning. That pressure is only getting stronger as Baylor will only return 5 starters two of which are the kicker and the punter as the Transfer Portal has decimated this lineup. The biggest loss for Baylor is easily starting quarterback Sawyer Robertson who's off to the NFL.

Given the uncertainty around the Baylor roster, it was going to be hard for Dave Aranda to land one of the top quarterbacks on the market. Luckily for Aranda, one with string ties to the Baylor program fell right into his lap to help stop the bleeding.

DJ Lagway's homecoming is a win for both parties

On Thursday Morning, Dave Aranda and Baylor landed their quarterback as Florida transfer DJ Lagway committed to the Bears.

It's certainly surprising to see DJ Lagway land at Baylor as everyone expected a much stronger market to materialize for him. In the end, DJ Lagway committed to Baylor in part because of the fact that his father Derek Lagway played there proving to give the Bears a much stronger chance at landing him.

DJ Lagway ranked as the 5th best quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal QB Rankings.

The concern with DJ Lagway is going to be the season he had in 2025, as he regressed from the player everyone saw as a true freshman. DJ Lagway is going to need to cut down on the turnovers, but he's a player with all the athletic tools to be a 1st round pick if he puts it all together.

The good news for DJ Lagway is that while he lands at a lower level school than most expected, it gives him a ton of opportunity. This roster will be built around Lagway, and there won't be any true push to unseat him meaning he'll have at least an entire season to work through his flaws and develop.