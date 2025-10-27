Don’t sleep on these 3 dark horse names in LSU’s coaching search

On Sunday Night, the LSU Tigers decided to make a seismic move as they fired Brian Kelly just 4 years into his massive deal. The LSU job instantly becomes the most appealing job opening in the Country, which makes everyone think the Tigers will land the best coach they pursue. However, that may not be the case as the Tigers may be in a tough place.

The Tigers just paid Brian Kelly $53 million not to coach the team, which is a big financial hit in an era where money matters the most. If the Tigers choose not to pursue a big name with a big contract attached, the Tigers could end up hiring a darkhorse coach.

These 3 Darkhorse's could end up landing the LSU job

He may not get the job based on the fact that he doesn’t have any head coaching experience, but Joe Brady is an interesting name to consider for the LSU Tigers. Brady was an integral part of building the most dynamic offense in college football history, helping lead the 2019 LSU Tigers. Bringing back a coach who's familiar with the program may help return the Tigers to where they hope to be and Brady is at least a name to watch.

It wouldn't be a popular move, but if the LSU Tigers don't go out and hire a big name, Houston Head Coach Willie Fritz could be considered. Everywhere Fritz has coached, he's won a conference championship while turning programs around. After winning a Conference Championship at Tulane in LSU's backyard, Fritz went to Houston where he's currently 7-1 in his second season.

While Kevlin Sheppard doesn't have any experience as a Head Coach, he's a rising star in the coaching world. Despite dealing with injuries, Kelvin Sheppard has the Lions defense ranked 11th in scoring in his first season as a coordinator. Sheppard played at LSU and spent time on the coaching staff, which could help him with trying to return to Baton Rouge.

